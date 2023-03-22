PMPL 2023 Spring South Asia Day 2: Overall rankings, overview, and more

As the second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Spring 2023 comes to a close, the competition has reached new heights with players and teams giving it their all on the battlefield. Maintaining their impressive form, 4Merical Vibes retained the top spot in the tournament standings, amassing 91 points, including 55 elimination points.

Meanwhile, LEO Esports climbed two places to second. Abrupt Slayers put up a strong performance, securing a place in the top three. Staging a comeback, Stalwart Esports and Skylightz Gaming surged up the leaderboard to take fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Meanwhile, IHC and DRS Gaming faltered, dropping out of the top five spots.

Mabetex Esports and Illumin8 Crew placed 14th and 15th places, respectively, with 39 points each. Deadeyes Guys and Seal Esports took 19th and 20th positions with 18 and 12 points respectively in eight games.

PMPL South Asia Week 1 Day 2 overview

LEO Esports' split gameplay allowed them to control the first match of the day with 11 kills, with HaitDami taking out six enemies alone to finish as the top performer of the match. They were followed by 4Merical Vibes and Skylightz Gaming with 10 frags each.

Stalwart held fifth place with 58 points after PMPL Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

4Merical Vibes exhibited well-coordinated gameplay to obtain the Chicken Dinner with 10 frags in the second round. They took advantage of the high hill to come out on top in the fast-paced match, played in Sanhok. Stalwart Esports came second place with nine eliminations.

Abrupt Slayers, with their precise rotation, achieved the Chicken Dinner in the third PMPL Day 2 battle. The team took 10 frags, five of which were taken down by their standout performer, Sleepy. Venom De Crita was impressive too, taking his team to second with 11 eliminations.

PMPL SA rankings after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Venom De continued their form and won their fourth match with 16 frags. Crita was the MVP for his six individual eliminations, while Sense grabbed five frags. Kunyo TRZ also had a good match, securing second place with 10 frags.

Skylightz Gaming acquired a 13-kill victory in the fifth and final encounter of PMPL Day 2. The team was proactive from the get-go, helping them move fast in the game. With their flawless gameplay, Stalwart once again steered towards second place while Deadeyes Guys played safely to obtain six placement points.

