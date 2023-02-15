PMPL 2023 Thailand Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

February 15 saw the beginning of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Spring, where five groups of four teams fought in four matches on the opening day. Four Angry Birds, an underground who came into the contest through the PMNC, acquired first place with 40 points.

Sharper Esports, with two Chicken Dinners and 39 points, claimed second position, followed by The Infinity with 38 points. MS Chounburi jumped to third after securing a three-kill victory in the final game of the day.

TEM Entertainment quickly lost their rhythm after a terrific performance in the second match, as 23 out of their total 31 points came from a single match. Vampire stood behind them with 29 points, while Faze Clan placed 15th with only 16 points.

PMPL Thailand 2023 Spring Day 1 highlights

Match 1 - Sanhok

The opening game belonged to Sharper Esports as the unit gained a 7-kill Chicken Dinner after showcasing a perfect strategy on the Sanhok map. Fast 9 Esports and Four Angry Birds held second and third place with four and three eliminations, respectively. Vampire, who recently signed TonyK and Noozy, played flawlessly and picked up 12 frags.

Match 2 - Erangel

Switching to the second game, TEM Entertainment adopted an aggressive approach and acquired a 13-kill victory, displaying absolute control over the Erangel map. The Infinity also carried out their job well and obtained second spot with seven eliminations, while Faze and Valdus were knocked out of the match early with three points each.

Match 3 - Erangel

Four Angry Birds presented well-coordinated gameplay to set up a 11-kill win for their names. However, Buriram United were dominant as they grabbed 14 eliminations before being knocked out in second place. Faze Clan faced another setback as they collected a single point there.

Match 4 - Miramar

The first Miramar match of the competition saw Sharper Esports register their second Chicken Dinner of the Day. MS Chounburi and Hail Esports were behind them with five and three frags, respectively. However, it was the match where Faze Clan found their rhythm and plundered 10 elimination points.

Match 5 - Erangel

By keeping up their momentum, MS Chounburi took their first victory as well. However, the side played a bit slow and picked up only three kills, but they managed to grab the Chicken Dinner. On the other hand, Buriram United and Fast 9 could not earn a single point in the fifth game of the PMPL Thai.

