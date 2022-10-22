PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall Finals Day 1: Overall standings, summary, MVP rankings and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): SEA Championship Fall kicked off on October 21. The contest is the ultimate championship for the South East Asia region.

TEM Entertainment from Thailand is in pole position in the overall rankings at the end of the first day. The team showed great consistency and grabbed the top five spots in half of the matches played. TEM finished the day with 137 points (including 68 bonus points) with the help of 34 frags. Faze Clan, also from Thailand, started slowly but made up the last three matches to grab second place with 117 points. League topper The Infinity secured third place with 115 points. They had a horror start to the finals but made up in the second half.

PMPL SEA Championship Day 1 Match Overview

Day 1 overall standings of PMPL SEA Championship Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

NFT Esports picked up the first chicken dinner of the day with nine frags. The team showed the patient gameplay and focused on rotations. Alter Ego came second with the help of a healing battle, while TEM played aggressively to grab 11 kills.

PMPL Fall Indonesia champion Genesis Dogma's split gameplay came in their favor as they claimed the second match with seven frags. NFT Esports once again showed consistency and secured second place. However, BOOM Esports showed aggressive gameplay to grab 13 frags.

TEM took advantage of all the third-party fights and grabbed a chicken dinner in the third match with five frags. They were followed by Eagle Esports and 4 Rivals with nine and ten frags, respectively.

In the fourth match of the day, played on Erangel, Vampire Esports showed their class by securing a win with 13 kills. 4 Rivals again played well and secured second place with five frags, while Buriram came third with eight frags.

Malaysian team Yoodo Alliance bagged a victory in the fourth match with nine frags. The team showed some excellent resistance and thus was rewarded for that. Faze went all out and secured the second spot with the help of 13 frags.

Vietnamese powerhouse D'Xavier won the sixth game with nine frags. They defeated in-form team Infinity in the final circle. 4Rivals was again consistent and managed to grab third place.

MVP rankings of PMPL SEA Championships so far (Image via PUBG Mobile)

TonyK leads the Fall season MVP race with 137 kills and 27259 damage after the PMPL SEA Finals day 1. He was followed by Noozy and Mela from team Infinity. Morman and Onzenxs were in fourth and fifth places respectively.

