PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and MVP rankings 

The Infinity made a comeback to claim first place in the overall points table with 200 points after Day 2 of the PMPL SEA Championship Fall Finals. The team secured 85 points in the six matches played today with the help of one chicken dinner.

Faze clan, with their three top-five finishes, maintained their second place with 67 points. The team is yet to win a match in the finals but is still among the top contenders to bag the title. Buriram United, with the help of two chicken dinners, jumped nine places to finish third, while TEM which was in the pole spot yesterday, slipped into seventh position. Vampire Esports hasn't had an impressive showing in the finals so far.

PMPL SEA Championship Finals Day 2 highlights

PMPL SEA Grand Finals standings after 12 matches (image via PUBG Mobile)

The Infinity started the day with a bang by winning a chicken dinner in Sanhok with 14 frags. Alter Ego, who has been directly invited to the PMGC Grand Finals, placed second while Malaysian team 4Rivals grabbed third place.

Yoodo Alliance's gameplay benefited them as they registered a 12-kill chicken dinner in the second match. Genesis Dogma also showed good gameplay to reach the second spot with seven frags.

Bacon Time took advantage of their position in the third match of Miramar to claim the chicken. The team took 10 frags in the match and eliminated well-set Eagle Esports in second place.

The next two matches played in Erangel were won by Thai team Buriram United with seven and 14 frags respectively. The team showed some passive gameplay in the first match while they went into aggressive mode in the second one.

Geek Fam's gameplay helped them claim the win in the final match of the day with 14 kills. Faze was a little passive in the match and could only get five frags, while Boom Esports, despite being eliminated early, managed to grab seven frags.

MVP Rankings

PMPL SEA Championship MVP rankings after Finals Day 2 (image via PUBG Mobile)

TonyK from Faze took 15 frags today and held onto his pole position in the MVP race with 152 frags and more than 30k HP damage. However, Infinity Noozy has closed in with a similar 2.2 MVP rating. Infinity Mela is not far behind and is in third place with 1.9 MVP points. Two TEM players, Morman and Onzenxs have captured the fourth and fifth place.

Poll : 0 votes