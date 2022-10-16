PMPL South Asia Championship Fall Day 3: Overall standings, top 3 MVP rankings, and summary 

Day 3 of the PMPL South Asia Championship Fall saw another spectacular performance from table-toppers DRS Gaming. The side is the first team to cross the 200-point mark in just 18 matches. The two Mongolian squads — IHC and GodLike Stalwart — are in the second and third spots, with 182 and 178 points, respectively.

T2K and Skylightz Gaming also performed well and finished in fourth and fifth positions with 171 and 169 points at the end of the day. They were followed by i8 Esports. There are only six matches left in the tournament, and these games will be very important for all the competing squads.

PMPL SA Championship Fall Day 3 summary

DRS holds first place after PMPL SA Championship Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 13 - Erangel

Jene, Rigg, and Legend's fabulous gameplay helped T2K Esports earn a second chicken dinner with 12 finishes. They jumped to fourth place on the overall leaderboard. The second and third places were captured by Skylightz and DRS Gaming with 16 points each.

Match 14 - Miramar

DE Warriors displayed controlled gameplay to claim the match with seven eliminations. It was a much-needed win, as their performances had seen a dip in the last few matches. With securing 21 and 16 points, i8 Esports and T2K did well in the match. DRS and Skylightz Gaming, on the other hand, were knocked out with only two points each.

Match 15 - Erangel

IHC Esports somehow defeated High Voltage in the last zone, obtaining their third chicken dinner with 15 finishes. The Mongolian team has won all three of their chicken dinners with 15 kills each time; this means they accumulated 90 points in only three games.

High Voltage collected 22 points, including 10 finishes, while Skylightz and T2K gained 12 points each. It was a poor match for DRS, DE Warriors, and GodLike Stalwart.

Overall rankings of PMPL SA Championship after 18 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 16 - Sanhok

Magnus Esports eventually got their first win in the 16th match with 12 frags. Quantum Rage, DRS, and Skylightz registered 14, 14, and 13 points, respectively. On the other hand, IHC, DE Warriors, and High Voltage were eliminated with a single point each.

Match 17 - Erangel

The top three spots in the match were acquired by Mongolian squads. Mabetex came first with eight eliminations, while GodLike Stalwart and IHC finished second and third with five and eight kills. DE Warriors, another Mongolian side, used an aggressive approach and collected 12 finishes despite being knocked out early on.

Match 18 - Miramar

i8 Esports, the Pakistan PMPL champion, won the game with 11 eliminations, while DRS Gaming was behind them in second place with eight kills. T20Q earned fourth place with four frags.

Top 3 MVP rankings

PMPL SA Championship MVP rankings after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

As his name suggests, Top is currently in pole position in the MVP race with 25 kills and 7,455 damage. Gyantey sits behind him with 35 eliminations and 6,067 damage, followed by DOK922.

