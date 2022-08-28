PMPL Thailand Fall Finals Day 2: Overall standings, summary, and more

The second day of the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pr League (PMPL) Thailand: Fall 2022 came to an end today. After the completion of 12 matches, The Infinity captured first place on the overall leaderboard with a whopping 249 points and 91 eliminations.

FaZe Clan was in second place. The side managed to secure a total of 192 points with 59 eliminations by the end of the day. Bacon Time, who were leading the charts at the end of Day 1, dropped two spots to the third position. Overall, the team managed to secure 178 points with 59 eliminations.

Match-wise summary from Day 2 of PMPL Thailand Fall 2022 Grand Finals

PMPL Thailand Finals overall rankings after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match one of the day was played on Sanhok and won by E29 Esports Gaming, with 10 frags to their name. Buriram United Esports and FaZe Clan had a great game as well, managing to secure the second and third spots with three and nine kills, respectively.

The second game of the day played on Miramar was again won by E29 Esports Gaming, who acquired 11 kills. The team, with the help of these two chicken dinners, was able to position itself in a respectable place on the leaderboard after an average performance on Day 1. Buriram United Esports secured the second spot in this match, while Bacon Time ended up in third place.

The third, fourth, and fifth games of the day saw The Infinity destroying anyone who stood in their way. The team secured a victory in all three matches, obliterating the lobby and taking a huge lead heading into the final match. The side secured a total of 47 kills and went all out in games four and five, where they got 18 and 20 frags, respectively.

The final game of the day, played on Erangel, saw a sparkling performance from Chillz Esports, who obtained 10 eliminations in the match to climb to 11th position in the points table. MS Chonburi and Xavier SSRU also performed well in the final game of the day, securing the second and third spots.

PMPL Thailand Fall MVP leaderboard after Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With just one day remaining in the PMPL Country Finals, The Infinity will look to hold onto their remarkable lead, while FaZe Clan and Bacon Time are going to be in hot pursuit of the top spot.

The final six matches will prove to be intense and are set to offer edge-of-the-seat excitement to the fans.

