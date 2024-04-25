PMSL CSA 2024 Central Asia Qualifier: Teams, format, and more

The Central Asia Qualifier of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 CSA Spring is all set to begin on April 24. A total of 16 teams will be taking part in the contest across four days for the five spots in the main event. Four teams have been invited directly, while the rest 12 have been chosen from many regional tournaments. Several well-known clubs like Konina Power and RUKH will also be participating there.

The Qualifiers which will conclude on April 28, has a total of 24 matches that will be contested by the 16 teams in the battle. The top five performing clubs from the overall leaderboard will get a spot in the PMSL 2024 Central and South Asia Spring.

Participating clubs in Central Asia Qualifier of PMSL 2024 CSA Spring

Danger Esports Konina Power GOAT Team Team Raid Team Lakers Avalanche Team Everest Gaming SLY Machine Enlighten Gamig 27plus Esports De Muerte RUKH Esports THE721 Aggressor ABU Gaming Dream Army HardBass Team

Four teams, Danger, Konina Power, GOAT, and Team Raid have directly been invited to the Qualifiers. Of the remaining 12, four teams have been selected from the PUBG Mobile Seasonal Games Winter 2023, three from the Seasonal Games Summer, and two teams from Clan vs Esports Season 2. One club from the BIGSEASON Kazakhstan has been given a spot in the Qualifier.

Popular organization RUKH recently contested in the PMGO 2024 but had a disappointing run there as the side was eliminated from the event during the initial stage. However, the club has recently acquired an underdog roster, with the hope of turning things in their favor.

De Muerte, a well-known name, also played in the PMGO but failed to showcase their strength there. The team will try to deliver top-tier performances in the PMSL Qualifier and reach the main event.

Konina Power, a renowned organization, features seasoned athletes in their lineup. The firm has not performed up to the mark for a long period. After gaining popularity in the PUBG Mobile scene in 2020, the club witnessed a decline in its performance in the last three years. Their main objective will be to regain their status in 2024.

In the PMSL CSA Spring, a total of 20 teams from Central and South Asia will take part, where 15 teams have already been confirmed for the competition. The top five teams from this Qualifier will join them. The top five from the main tournament will be given a direct ticket to the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024.