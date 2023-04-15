PMSL SEA 2023 Spring Grand Finals Day 2: Overall points table, match-wise winners, and more

Alter Ego acquired the first seat in the PMSL SEA 2023 Spring Grand Finals with 129 points after concluding 12 out of a total of 18 matches. Vampire Esports, making a sensational comeback today, jumped seven places to the second spot with 113 points. Boom Esports is currently three points behind them in third position.

Faze Clan, the best performer in the league phase, also had a fine day as the Thai unit moved up to the fifth position with 96 points. Geek Slate, who was 15th after Day 1, has now secured eighth place with 87 points after demonstrating an emphatic run in their last six encounters. VOIN Esports held the sixth position with 45 points after 12 matches.

Day 2 Overview of PMSL SEA Grand Finals

Despite facing significant challenges in the middle of the first game, Faze Clan managed to overcome that and eventually achieved a 5-kill Chicken Dinner through strategic gameplay. Alter Ego, who was in a strong position, stumbled in the end zone and came second with seven kills.

PMSL 2023 Grand Finals standings after 12 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The second match’s ninth zone saw a 4 vs 3 clash between Yoodo Alliance and Geek Slate, with the latter pulling off a strong victory thanks to Snipes04's exploits. Geek secured a total of 22 points, including 12 important eliminations. Yoodo, Vampire, and HAIL scored 18, 10, and 10 points respectively.

HAIL Esports’ teamwork helped them grab an 8-kill win in the third battle, which took place on the fan-favorite map of Erangal. Geek Slate and VOIN were also able to claim 13 and 10 points respectively. Bigetron tried their hardest but was unfortunately knocked out by Geek in the eighth zone.

MVP rankings of PMSL (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Adikluq from Yoodo did a mind-blowing clutch against Vampire Esports in the fourth match of the PMSL Finals Day 2, which led his team to obtain a 7-kill victory. Faze Clan also had a spectacular exhibition as they garnered 18 points, including 13 finishes. HAIL, BTR, and VOIN struggled there, resulting in a failure to score even a single point.

Vampire Esports demonstrated a dominant showing in the fifth match, taking a strong 16-kill Chicken Dinner. Two Vietnamese units, Box and SLD, amassed 14 points each, while Faze, Yoodo, and Evos were among the five teams who failed to score any points in the match.

Reizy and Ponbit from Boom Esports set up an exceptional performance in the sixth match of the PMSL Finals Day 2, assisting their team to gain a massive 17-kill victory. Indonesian teams RRQ and Bigetron scored 13 and 8 points respectively.

