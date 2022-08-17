PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown Day 1: Teams, schedule, map order, where and when to watch 

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Afterparty Showdown is all set to begin tomorrow, August 11. Taking place over three days, it will also be a LAN event. The Afterparty Showdown will see 12 teams competing intensely for a prize pool of $1 million across 18 matches. Additionally, there will also be two showmatches on Day 1.

The winners of the tournament will receive a cash prize of $60,000, while the first and second runners-up will take home $55,000 and $50,000, respectively. Cash prizes in special categories will also be awarded to the top performing teams and players.

Day 1 schedule for the PMWI Afterparty Showdown (in IST)

Showmatch - Sanhok (4:30 pm)

Match 1 - Erangel (5:00 pm)

Match 2 - Livik (5:35 pm)

Match 3 - Vikendi (6:00 pm)

Match 4 - Karakin (6:35 pm)

Match 5 - Sanhok (7:05 pm)

Match 6 - Miramar (7:35 pm)

Showmatch - Livik (8:10 pm)

As expected, the results of the showmatches will not count towards the overall standings of the tournament.

PMWI Afterparty teams

Teams that qualified from the Main Event

Vampire Esports Falcons Esports Stalwart Esports Nigma Galaxy DAMWON Gaming

From regional voting

RA’AD (Egypt) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) S2G Esports (Turkey) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)

From invitation

7SEA Esports (India) (BGMI Showdown winners) R8 Esports (Special Invite)

Where and when to watch

The broadcast for the Afterparty Showdown will be held on the official YouTube/Twitch/Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports at 4:00 pm IST in multiple languages.

Earlier, during the main event of PMWI 2022, the top five teams qualified for the Afterparty Showdown. These qualified squads will go up against the seven other squads waiting for them at the event.

Vampire Esports from Thailand, who emerged as the winners of the Main Event, will certainly be looking to repeat their consistent performance in the Afterparty Showdown. Team Falcons and Stalwart Esports, both of whom fell just short of winning the Main Event, will try to redeem themselves at the upcoming event.

Among the fresh faces at the event will be veteran campaigner Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR RA). The famed Indonesian giants will definitely try and establish dominance in the upcoming games.

Representing India, 7SEA Esports has added star player Sc0utOP to their roster for this event. Indian fans are hoping for a top-place finish from the team.

A7 Esports from Brazil and Deadeyes Guys from Nepal will also be competing for the title, and will certainly try their best to beat the opposition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S