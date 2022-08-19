PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown Day 2: Teams, timing, map order, Day 1 summary, and more

The second day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Afterparty Showdown will take place today, August 19. The LAN event is being held at the venue where the Main Event of PMWI happened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Boulevard. A total of 12 teams from all over the globe are competing for the $1 million prize pool in the Afterparty Showdown.

The three-day event will see a total of 18 matches, along with six Showmatches. Fans can watch the Afterparty on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports starting at 4:30 pm IST.

Day 2 map schedule for PMWI Afterparty Showdown

Here is the map order for the event:

Showmatch - Sanhok (4:30 pm IST)

Match 1 - Erangel (5:00 pm IST)

Match 2 - Livik (5:35 pm IST)

Match 3 - Vikendi (6:00 pm IST)

Match 4 - Karakin (6:35 pm IST)

Match 5 - Sanhok (7:05 pm IST)

Match 6 - Miramar (7:35 pm IST)

Showmatch - Livik (8:10 pm IST)

The day will start with a Showmatch on Sanhok, but the points from the game will not be taken into account in the final tally. The first proper match will be played on the classic map of Erangel, with the second match involving the newer and smaller Livik map.

The third contest will be played on the snow map of Vikendi, followed by a battle in the ruins of Karakin.

The fifth match will be played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, and then the final match of the day will be played in the desert, on the biggest map, Miramar. The day will end with a Showmatch on Livik. Both Showmatches will be played in duo mode.

PMWI Afterparty Showdown teams

Here are the teams taking part in the event:

Vampire Esports Falcons Esports Stalwart Esports Nigma Galaxy DAMWON Gaming RA’AD (Egypt) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) S2G Esports (Turkey) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) 7SEA Esports (India) R8 Esports (Special Invite)

Day 1 summary and prize pool distribution based on match rewards

Alpha7 Esports from Brazil led the overall points table with 76 points. They won a total of US$40K in prize money. Damwon Gaming was in second place with 49 points, while Team Falcons found themselves in the third spot with 48 points.

Stalwart Esports secured fifth place with 44 points, followed by Nigma Galaxy. PMWI Main Event champions Vampire Esports occupied seventh place with 35 points, while Indonesian powerhouse Bigetron RA claimed eighth place with 34 points.

7SEA saw a horrible start as they held 12th place with just 10 points. The team won US$6K in total on Day 1. The duo mode was led by Stalwart Esports with 30 points. 7SEA was in third place with 12 points and one chicken dinner.

