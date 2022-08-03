"That was L of me" - Pokelawls apologizes to PENTA following GTA 5 RP controversy

Twitch streamer Georgie "Pokelawls" apologized to GTA 5 RP gamer PENTA following a recent in-game dispute.

Both streamers had a showdown on August 1, during which Pokelawls ended up calling PENTA a "leech" and spoke about his interaction with the latter during a party.

The next day, the Canadian streamer wanted to set things right and apologized to PENTA by stating:

"Listen, PENTA, I'm sorry for saying the leech s**t yesterday. That was L of me."

Pokelawls addresses the GTA 5 RP drama and apologizes to PENTA

The streamer drama started earlier this month when Georgie played an iconic in-game persona called Bogg Dann and came face-to-face with PENTA, who was roleplaying as a cop.

After some back-and-forth, the latter asked the former to put down a bicycle in an attempt to stop power gaming, and after a while, PENTA ended up tasing Pokelawls.

Timestamp: 03:20:00

The gesture did not sit well with Georgie, and he resorted to calling the GTA 5 RP gamer the following:

"P**sy leech!"

He then justified his actions by saying:

"I'm done! Bro, I didn't do anything. Chat, you see how they do that s**t, bro? Ugh, what a p**sy, man. F***ing leech! There's literally a reason why no one likes that guy. Like, holy f**k, it's so cringe!"

During the same stream, Georgie claimed that no one in-game or in real life likes to hang out with PENTA and recalled an interaction he had with the latter at a party.

Fast forward to August 2, the Toronto, Canada-based streamer addressed the situation during the starting moments of his stream. At the 20-minute mark, he claimed that directly messaging PENTA wouldn't work and sought to make a public apology. He said:

"I don't know how else to do this. I don't think DM'ing him will work. Maybe if I clip; if I say something on stream and clip it and have you guys send it to him, I don't know. I don't know what's the best move, chat."

Timestamp: 00:26:05

A minute later, he asked his viewers to start clipping the livestreaming moment and issued an apology by stating that calling PENTA a leech was "L of him." Pokelawls continued with his address and said:

"I don't know why I instigated it, okay? I was just a... I'm still being petty about the alert s**t, okay? But, I'm pretty sure you were going to arrest me and s**t, and I was just... you know, I was mad."

The minute-long apologetic statement came to an end when the Twitch streamer added:

"But, listen, I would like to DM you and clear things up, okay? And... yeah. I know you don't give a f**k because the majority of our people, you probably are farming that s**t, so, yeah. You know what I'm saying?"

Fans react to the streamer's apology

Viewers on r/LivestreamFail had a polarizing reaction to the streamer's apology, as several Redditors felt that Pokelawls' apologies were "only lip service":

A few fans posted Georgie's year-old apology issued to PENTA:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Fans felt Pokelawls should have privately apologized to PENTA instead of addressing the situation publicly on his stream, in front of thousands of viewers.

