Pokemon GO has announced its very first India-exclusive event to celebrate the Festival of Colors.
The Festival of Colors is also known as Holi. It is an ancient Hindu festival that signifies the triumph of good over evil and ushers in the Spring season. Along with this new in-game Pokemon GO event, two T-shirt avatar items will be released to celebrate the Festival of Colors for trainers worldwide.
They are free in the in-game shop starting March 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM Pacific time. The event itself occurs on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for trainers in India.
Pokemon GO hosting Festival of Colors event in India
There are tons of exciting opportunities in the Festival of Colors Pokemon GO event. Several Pokemon have been chosen to represent the colors of the Festival of Colors. These Pokemon will appear more frequently when an incense is used.
- Bulbasaur
- Pikachu
- Jigglypuff
- Alolan Grimer
- Seel
- Marill
- Sunkern
- Murkrow
- Slugma
- Aron
- Trapinch
- Drifloom
There are also timed research tasks for Indian Pokemon GO trainers to complete during the Festival of Colors event. Completion of these tasks will reward the following:
- Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
- Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
- Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
- Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
- Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
- An encounter with Alolan Muk, the colorful Sludge Pokémon!
The celebration will also include two new in-game shop boxes. There will be a box of 100 coins that contains 30 Poke Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries. A free box will also be available, containing three incense.
The beginning of a new season is something Pokemon GO will hope is celebrated worldwide by trainers in India with the Festival of Colors event.