Pokemon GO hosting Festival of Colors event in India

Pokemon GO has announced its very first India-exclusive event to celebrate the Festival of Colors.

The Festival of Colors is also known as Holi. It is an ancient Hindu festival that signifies the triumph of good over evil and ushers in the Spring season. Along with this new in-game Pokemon GO event, two T-shirt avatar items will be released to celebrate the Festival of Colors for trainers worldwide.

They are free in the in-game shop starting March 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM Pacific time. The event itself occurs on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for trainers in India.

An exclusive event celebrating the Festival of Colors has been announced for Pokémon GO players in India.

⠀

Here's everything you need to know about it. Happy Holi!

⠀

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30). pic.twitter.com/8N8G2OyI7f — Jogada Excelente (@jogadaexcelente) March 18, 2021

There are tons of exciting opportunities in the Festival of Colors Pokemon GO event. Several Pokemon have been chosen to represent the colors of the Festival of Colors. These Pokemon will appear more frequently when an incense is used.

Bulbasaur

Pikachu

Jigglypuff

Alolan Grimer

Seel

Marill

Sunkern

Murkrow

Slugma

Aron

Trapinch

Drifloom

There are also timed research tasks for Indian Pokemon GO trainers to complete during the Festival of Colors event. Completion of these tasks will reward the following:

Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls

Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry

Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone

Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.

Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass

An encounter with Alolan Muk, the colorful Sludge Pokémon!

The celebration will also include two new in-game shop boxes. There will be a box of 100 coins that contains 30 Poke Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries. A free box will also be available, containing three incense.

Looks like Niantic is having its first ever India exclusive event in Pokemon GO called the Festival of colors event. I m so hyped for this!!!🤩 @PokemonGoApp #PokemonGo — Ash Ketchum (@dbzclasherplays) March 18, 2021

The beginning of a new season is something Pokemon GO will hope is celebrated worldwide by trainers in India with the Festival of Colors event.