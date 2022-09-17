Pokimane explains why she decided to move to new apartment

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys has released a vlog about her new apartment and has explained why she decided to move there.

The streamer announced that she had moved into a new home back in June. She gave fans a brief glimpse of the apartment and her latest dual PC setup when she returned from South Korea this summer.

Pokimane announced her latest vlog on Twitter. The post immediately gained a lot of traction, crossing 10k likes within hours.

pokimane 🤍 @pokimanelol

stream room makeover + closet tour & more!



watch here youtu.be/bSrSKsi3HOU i moved into a new apartment :)stream room makeover + closet tour & more!watch here i moved into a new apartment :)stream room makeover + closet tour & more!watch here ✨ youtu.be/bSrSKsi3HOU https://t.co/s5nMoXCJWM

"The last apartment I was at wasn't that": Pokimane lists issues with old apartment

Pokimane's latest vlog not only featured a full tour of her new apartment but also showcased how she made the move.

After documenting her move for over six minutes, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer finally explained why she made the decision. She revealed that the lease on her old apartment had expired and that she initially had no intention of getting a new place. She said:

"I wanted to sit down and talk about my move, in my janky, undone stream room.

"My lease was up. And I was fully intent on staying at my old place. Cus I really liked it, and like, it was good. Actually it was great. The internet was great, I liked being on the space.

The 26-year-old then explained that there were many issues that had been bugging her while she was living in her old apartment:

"One, there was no way to set up in way I would have natural lighting. When I sit in a gremlin room: no sunlight, artificial light. And I am streaming for ten hours and I start at like, 11 AM and when I'm done there's no sunlight out? I feel like it was messing with my circadian rhythm and my head."

She added that having natural sunlight was also one of the reasons she started looking for a new apartment:

"I think having natural sunlight is really important. So, I just happened to look at new apartments, even though I was thinking of staying. And I found one that checked all the boxes."

The second complaint Pokimane had was that the balcony in her previous home faced the street, and the noise was too loud for her to relax on it. This isn't the case with her new apartment. She explained:

"I think it matters a lot if you can step out. Get some air, get some sun and not have a ton of noise blairing at you. My balcony is like my relaxation, touch grass but really it's just air spot. And the last apartment I was at wasn't that."

She continued to praise her new home, saying:

"I think this place was just made for me. I love just about everything about this place."

Fan reactions to the house tour

Many fans loved the way Pokimane opened up about her personal life and took to the comments section of the video to praise her. Others congratulated the streamer on the beautiful new apartment.

Fans praising the new apartment (Image via Pokimane/YouTUbe)

Snifferish @snifferish @pokimanelol this video makes me want to reorganize my closet @pokimanelol this video makes me want to reorganize my closet

aria @AriaSaki @pokimanelol Me so inspired!! 🥹🫶 *gets up to fold my laundry* @pokimanelol Me so inspired!! 🥹🫶 *gets up to fold my laundry*

emijuju @emijuju_ @pokimanelol I loved this sm 🥰 also you mentioned you wanted to learn how to cook and I make cooking content (+ val) so I'd love to show you some recipes!! @pokimanelol I loved this sm 🥰 also you mentioned you wanted to learn how to cook and I make cooking content (+ val) so I'd love to show you some recipes!! 💙

Rage0exe @Sounak97C @pokimanelol Im moving too! and this showed up. Imma take notes, yes ma'am! @pokimanelol Im moving too! and this showed up. Imma take notes, yes ma'am!

jojosolos @jojosoIos seeing people move makes me wanna move for no reason at all @pokimanelol That counter is so prettyseeing people move makes me wanna move for no reason at all @pokimanelol That counter is so pretty 😭 seeing people move makes me wanna move for no reason at all

With over 9.2 million followers on Twitch and 6.6 subscribers on YouTube, Pokimane is one of the biggest female streamers and content creators of all time.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far