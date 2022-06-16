"Is it because I'm a woman?" - Pokimane jokingly accuses Jo of being sexist when he offers to carry a box for her

In an interesting turn of events, Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" jokingly accused Jo of being sexist when he offered to carry a box of hers. Pokimane is no stranger to facing sexist comments online. Despite being one of the most popular figures in the streaming space, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer has had her fair share of struggles.

Throughout her streaming journey, the popular personality has always served as an advocate for women in gaming and has hit back at online hate raids now and then. Evidently, the streamer has always been quite vocal against all the sexist remarks that have been thrown at her.

That's precisely what fans got to witness once again during Poki's most recent IRL stream in Korea. This time, however, it wasn't as scandalous or serious as it might sound to most viewers out there, as she joked at Jo's offer to help by saying:

"Do you think I cannot carry this because I am a woman?"

Pokimane jokingly accuses Jo of being sexist during a recent IRL livestream in South Korea

During the June 16, 2022 broadcast, Poki could be seen carrying a massive box in her arms that looked quite heavy. Being a gentleman, Jo offered her a helping hand, only to get accused of being sexist.

Although Poki was clearly joking about the situation, Jo's reaction to it was one of the most hilarious things on the internet today that needs to be seen.

Seeing Poki struggling with the box, Jo asked her if she she needed any help with it:

"We can help you guys out, yeah."

After giving it some good thought, Poki responded with a statement that left everyone wide, which caused Jo to take a step back. He hilariously responded by saying:

"I'm just saying his parking lot is right over there."

She immediately clarified, saying that she was just joking and only meant her previous statement as a joke. The Twitch streamer even went on to joke about it again, saying that she might handover to the box in five minutes.

"Watch this biceps curls. No, I'm kidding, I'll give this to you in like five minute."

Fans react to Pokimane's joke about Jo being a sexist

As expected, Pokimane's sexist joke elicited a wave of interesting responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. While the majority of the YouTube community can only be seen taking the statement as a joke only, a handful of viewers seemed a bit offended, as the topic itself was pretty sensitive.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.

Fans react to Poki's sexist joke (Image via Offline Network/YouTube)

As fans might already know, the Twitch star is in South Korea right now with some of her close friends and fellow streamers for a six-day trip. The Korean culture and hot, spicy Korean food has truly made Poki fall in love with the place.

Be it her fun IRL livestreams or shopping YouTube vlogs, it seems like Poki is having the best time of her life exploring the beauty of Korea, and the internet is obsessed.

