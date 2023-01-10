Pokimane provides her take on boxing Ludwig, says she "could win with strategy"

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" provided her take on boxing YouTube Gaming star Ludwig during a livestream on December 9. The conversation started when Imane claimed that she could "beat up a good amount of people" but did not want to brag about it.

Fans then suggested that the Moroccan-Canadian personality could go against Ludwig in the boxing ring. She responded by saying:

"'The thing is, he is obviously like bigger and stronger than me. But I think I could win with like... strategy."

Pokimane explains her strategy to beat Ludwig in a boxing match

At the 15-minute mark of her January 9 livestream, viewers asked Pokimane about her workout routine. She revealed that she was working on building her muscles, saying:

"I... umm... I don't know who I could beat up. A good amount of people, though. Like, I don't want to flex right now. I'm not going to lie. I have a bit of bicep going. But also, what I'm planning to do is not just like, gain muscle, obviously. But I want to lean out, and that has a lot to do with nutrition, and nutrition takes time."

Fans then speculated that she could likely defeat Ludwig. She giggled and stated that she might be able to beat him if she had a strategy. The streamer claimed that she would have to "cheese the win," implying that she would have to break the rules in some way:

"I would for sure have to like, just cheese the win, somehow. You know? Somehow. I'd figure it out, though."

Timestamp: 00:15:30

Pokimane then came up with a plan and jokingly stated that she would take the help of Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" to "poison" Ludwig with laxatives before the match began:

"I would like, I would contract QT to poison him with laxatives before our boxing match, and then the whole time he'll just have to s**t really bad! Me and QT. And then, I'll be able to outmaneuver him easily. I'm like, gurgle-gurgle in his tummy. Yeah, easy-peasy!"

The conversation concluded with Pokimane reading out a message from a Twitch fan:

"'Jokes on you, boxers do that sometimes.' Oh, you're joking, right?"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a variety of fan reactions. Here are some notable ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section talk about the streamer's take on boxing Ludwig (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

This is not the first time that the 26-year-old content creator has talked about boxing someone. Last year, on June 21, 2022, Pokimane stated that she would consider sparring against an influencer if she had a good reason to.

