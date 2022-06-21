“xQc put me in B tier?” - Pokimane reacts to the streamer's tier list

Imane "Pokimane" is the recent addition to the long list of Twitch streamers who have reacted to the tier list created by Felix "xQc."

The 26-year-old Moroccan-born Canadian streamer reacted to the entire tier list and her position on it in a recent livestream on her Twitch channel. While she did have some strong words in response to her ranking, they turned out to be satire rather than serious, unlike fellow streamer HasanAbi.

Pokimane has some sarcastic words for xQc's tier list

Reacting to the list, Pokimane went on to express her disapproval of being placed in the third tier in a sardonic tone. The Moroccan-Canadian streamer went on to say this on her livestream:

"xQc put me...in B tier? How f***ing dare he? He comes to my home, sh** in my toilet, farts on my computer chair, and I still treat him with utmost f***ing respect and he'll put me in B-tier, beside Hasan...are you f***ing kidding me?"

She further added this to her rant:

"He'll come on my stream, fart on my chair, talk about gamble this, gamble that and put me in B-tier."

The entire oration from Pokimane is believed to be a light-hearted jab at the Canadian tier list maker, rather than something that would fuel further controversy. After her monologue, she gave out a brief laugh and waved her hair back in a gesture of sarcasm and added:

"He's never been nice to me."

The streamer then immediately laughed and said that she'd been joking. She further talked about how it was funny that such random topics would become objects of great discussion on the LiveStreamFail subreddit.

xQc's tier list has garnered a lot of attention across the gaming community, including fellow streamers such as mizkif, Tyler1 and most notably HasanAbi, who has been heavily critical of the Canadian personality and his antics.

The list has five categories ranging from best to worst. xQc has put himself along with Summit1g, Asmongld, and Tyler1 in the top-most tier. The second level consists of streamers and YouTubers such as Ludwig, Mizkif, Dr DisRespect, Shroud, and Destiny among others.

The subsequent tier, titled 'Tier B,' includes streamers such as DisguisedToast, Myth, HasanAbi, Pokimane, Tfue, and Nmplol.

The bottom two tiers feature streamers such as Ninja, Symfuhny, chocoTaco, and more.

Fans talk about Pokimane's reaction

Fans had dividing opinions on the comment section and many believe that xQc's judgement was accurate; however, some think she deserves to be placed higher. Here's what the fans had to say:

Pokimae recently returned from a trip to South Korea, where she had blogged and uploaded her entire journey. Her vlogs can be found on her Twitch channel.

