Pokimane gives xQc early birthday wishes and recalls a weird milestone moment in their friendship

Imane "Pokimane" responded to a tweet that Felix "xQc" made last night concerning where he is at this point in his life. He reflected on how at age 26, he doesn't have any IRL (in-real-life) friends and that he doesn't have a social life outside of the internet.

Poki responded thinking it was a birthday announcement, wishing him well and recalling a strange story in their friendship.

pokimane @pokimanelol @xQc happy birthday!! we r friends ever since u farted on my chair :-) @xQc happy birthday!! we r friends ever since u farted on my chair :-)

Pokimane recalls a weird moment in her friendship with xQc

On Twitter, xQc posted a tweet reflecting on where he is at in his life. At 26 years old, he's one of the most watched and most popular streamers on Twitch, while also earning millions of dollars.

But not everything is perfect, as the former Overwatch pro noted that he doesn't have a social life outside of streaming and friends he met through the internet. He exclaimed that he had zero friends outside of those he met online and had no one to go out and socialize with in-person.

xQc @xQc JUST WOKE UP AND REALIZED I'M 26 AND I HAVE NO ZERO IRL FRIENDS JUST WOKE UP AND REALIZED I'M 26 AND I HAVE NO ZERO IRL FRIENDS https://t.co/kxcBCyQMur

While many fans responded to the tweet like any other "doomer" post, relating themselves to it or stating that the streamer had become "aware," there was a second unexpected response. Many mistakenly thought xQc was trying to say that today was his birthday and gave him well wishes. Evidently, his birthday is not until November 12, when he will turn 27.

Of those who wanted a five-month headstart on wishing him a happy birthday was Pokimane, the most popular female streamer on Twitch. The two top streamers have been friends for a while now, collaborating on content like playing games on each other's streams or doing podcasts together.

In her tweet, not only did she wish xQc an early happy birthday, but she also shared an embarrassing story about their friendship. Poki revealed that their friendship solidified when xQc came over to her house, sat in her chair and farted in it.

Fans react to Pokimane's story about xQc

Poki's story about xQc farting in her chair seemed to raise more questions from fans. Many asked the streamer why she felt the need to share that.

Ursidae @UrsiDae21 @pokimanelol @xQc But did you smell it to create the permanent seal of friendship?? 🤔 @pokimanelol @xQc But did you smell it to create the permanent seal of friendship?? 🤔

Others pointed out to her that it was not his birthday.

MD @MDPogU @pokimanelol @xQc I love how everyone is wishing him happy birthday even tho his birthday is in November @pokimanelol @xQc I love how everyone is wishing him happy birthday even tho his birthday is in November https://t.co/seCBDgRP3k

It looks like Poki misinterpereted xQc's original tweet and didn't do her research to confirm whether it was his birthday. While it may be a little embarrassing, she's not the first person to forget their friend's birthday.

