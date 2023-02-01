Pokimane reveals that she has people on her account who block trolls on Twitter

On February 1, 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" took to her channel to play Valorant. Before joining other content creators in the fast-paced shooter, the streamer took the opportunity to reveal one of her "biggest secrets."

The Moroccan-Canadian personality stated that her mute list on Twitter was growing but revealed that she was not the one blocking and muting people on the social media platform. She went on to say that she doesn't read replies that contain "weird s**t."

Pokimane then said:

"I really, I have people on my account blocking people for me."

Pokimane reveals "one of her biggest secrets," saying that she has people on her account who block trolls on Twitter

During the first few hours of her livestream, Pokimane's attention was drawn to a viewer who mentioned that their Twitter mute list was "expanding quickly."

After reading this, the OfflineTV co-founder spilled the beans, saying that her block list on Twitter has also expanded, in addition to her mute list. She went on to say that it was not her who was blocking people on the social media platform and stated:

"One of my biggest secrets that I'm going to reveal right now. Okay? I don't think I've revealed this before. So you say like, your mute list is expanding and here's the thing. My block list expands, too. But here's the other thing. I'm not even the one blocking people. Like, if people say some weird s**t in my replies, on god, 90% of the time, I don't see it."

Timestamp: 00:20:15

The 26-year-old then revealed that she has people "on her account" who block trolls on Twitter. She elaborated:

"And so, people are like, 'Oh my god! Pokimane blocked me! Blah, blah, blah!' I'm like, 'It wasn't me! It was not even me! But I'm happy for you. If that made you feel better in your life.' Than to be honest, like, I caused you a source of joy and that's kind of a good thing in itself. Am I right? Beautiful."

The conversation concluded with the streamer saying:

"Isn't that cool? Like, if you're happy that I blocked you, I just made you happy! Let's go!"

Fans react to Pokimane's revelation

The streamer's revelation attracted quite a bit of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 40 fans weighing in. One viewer recalled seeing something similar in an episode of South Park:

Another Reddit user, u/YouLookLonely69, suggested that having people on Twitter "acting like" Twitch moderators was a "pretty good idea":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Pokimane is one of the most influential personalities in the streaming world, having started her online career as a League of Legends content creator. She crossed the nine million followers mark on her channel in 2022 and currently averages over 11.3k viewers per stream.

