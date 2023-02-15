Pokimane's Instagram post gets taken down on grounds of "adult s*xual solicitation"

On February 14, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" took to Twitter to reveal that a post from July 7, 2022 on her official Instagram account had been removed from the platform. She expressed her displeasure with the decision, saying:

"Bffr Instagram..."

According to the Meta-owned social media platform, Imane's post with the caption, "Anybody need a sugar momma?" went against their guidelines on the grounds of "adult s*xual solicitation."

An excerpt from the Instagram notification read:

"Your post goes against our guidelines on adult s*xual solicitation."

"If I wanna give people money, I'mma give 'em money. It ain't gotta be s*xual!" - Pokimane responds after Instagram takes down old post

In a now-deleted tweet from February 14, Instagram explained why it removed Pokimane's old post, claiming that her content violated their community guidelines:

"Your post has been removed. It goes against our Community Guidelines on adult s*xual solicitation. Our guidelines encourage people to express themselves in a way that's respectful to everyone. If you think we made a mistake, you can ask us to review our decision."

Instagram explained what types of content they considered to be adult s*xual solicitation:

"We don't allow people to facilitate, encourage, or coordinate s*xual activity on Instagram. S*xual activities include: Filmed s*xual activities and p*rn. S*xual, e*otic, or t*ntric messages. Offering or asking for s*x or n*de images."

Twitch streamer's now-deleted tweet, showcasing the official message from Instagram (Image via Twitter)

Earlier today, Pokimane spoke out about her post being removed from the social media platform, saying:

"If I wanna give ppl (people) money, I'mma give 'em money. It ain't gotta be s*xual!"

pokimane @pokimanelol it ain’t gotta be sexual!!! @iFooYa IF I WANNA GIVE PPL MONEY IMMA GIVE EM MONEYit ain’t gotta be sexual!!! @iFooYa IF I WANNA GIVE PPL MONEY IMMA GIVE EM MONEY 😤 it ain’t gotta be sexual!!!

The Moroccan-Canadian personality's update received plenty of attention online, with several community members weighing in. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Dee/Spoop @DeeRuns @pokimanelol @iFooYa So true pop off queen, unrelated that new Kirby game for the switch is looking fire @pokimanelol @iFooYa So true pop off queen, unrelated that new Kirby game for the switch is looking fire 💰💰

Looking at another instance when a Instagram post from Pokimane received attention

During a livestream on September 2, 2022, Imane revealed that she had received some rather questionable comments from a known person in private, alleging that she posted pictures on Instagram for "male validation."

The streamer provided details about the conversation that she had with that individual, saying:

"One mother flipper, dead a** was all up in my DMs, talking about, 'You did this for male validation!' I was like, 'You tweet s**t out all the time for validation, too!' And he's like, 'Oh, so you agree with me?!' And I'm like, 'No! I'm pointing out the fact that we clearly don't see eye-to-eye.' And he dead a** said some s**t, like, 'If I was your dad, I'd be disappointed!'"

Pokimane is a popular Twitch streamer who also co-founded one of the most well-known streamer organizations, OfflineTV (OTV). She has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016 and currently has 9,289,406 followers on her channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes