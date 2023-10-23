Popular Twitch streamer Rubius gets annoyed with Inclusive Spanish in Spider-Man 2, goes viral for muting in-game podcast

A clip of Popular Twitch streamer Rubén “Rubius” getting annoyed with the language used in Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Spanish version has gone viral on social media. Insomniac Games' has allowed fans to play the blockbuster superhero title in several languages, with multiple dubbed and subbed options available.

As a Spanish streamer, Ruben was using the Castilian Text and Audio option while playing the game. However, he turned off the Danika Podcast from the settings after getting annoyed by the language.

The podcast host was using what is called "Inclusive Spanish," something used by some speakers to accommodate non-binary pronouns into the language. Rubius was clearly not a fan of how Danika was using the language in the in-game podcast, and had to turn it off from the settings to avoid getting any more annoyed. As such, the clip of him doing it has gone viral, garnering over 80K views on Twitch alone.

What is Inclusive Spanish and why did Rubius turn off the Danika Podcast in Spider-Man 2?

Players of previous games in the series may remember how podcasts automatically start playing during the open-world sections, and it is quite similar in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The two shows, the JJJ Podcast and Danikast (the Danika Podcast) are diametrically opposed to each other in their reaction to the Spider-Men's actions. Moreover, they provide much-needed filler content between missions.

As a portrayal of a current-day New York, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a non-binary scientist. They were the subject of one of the podcast's episodes, which started playing while Rubius was streaming on Twitch. Unlike English, however, Spanish has much more complicated gender rules, and that is where the problem comes in.

As per multiple comments left by native speakers, Inclusive Spanish tries to accommodate non-binary gender into the language by sometimes inventing and/or distorting existing words, which many speakers might find jarring. It appears that is what happened with Rubius, who got annoyed with the language and decided to turn it off.

Gender issues are a politically charged topic on the internet. Thus, the clip of the streamer muting the podcast has gone viral on Spanish social media, with r/LivestreamFail also getting embroiled in it. Here are a couple of reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit:

As many have pointed out what Rubius did was not politically motivated. After all, Marvel's Spider-Man 2's developer has given players the option to turn off the podcasts in the game for a reason.