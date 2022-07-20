"We gotta get xQc in the private lobby": Post Malone wants to play Apex Legends with xQc and TrainwrecksTV

Famous singer-songwriter Austin "Post Malone" recently held an Apex Legends livestream on Twitch for charity. He was joined by fellow singer Ski Mask, the Slump God and an Apex veteran, Aceu. Post Malone will be streaming on the platform for five more days and seemed interested in getting other streamers to collaborate with him:

"We gotta get xQc in the private lobby"

Before the start of the second match, the singer expressed his desire to play with xQc and Trainwrecks to pull in more viewers to the charity stream. On today's stream, Malone was raising money for the NGO Human Rights Watch. It is a human rights advocacy group that raises awareness and influences policy to help protect individual human rights around the world.

Post Malone will be doing charity streams for the rest of the week

The rapper from Syracuse, New York is a big name in the music industry with hits such as Sunflower and Rockstar to his name. Malone is a household name in hip hop circles. Although not a regular streamer, fans were left in awe at the skill he displayed in the game.

However, he is not the first singer to stream on Twitch. Numerous pop and rock stars such as Mike Shinoda, Grimes and T-Pain have graced the platform. While playing Respawn's famous battle royale Apex Legends, Post Malone listened to his chat and spoke about getting xQc to join him for his subsequent charity streams:

"Oh, yeah xQc. We gotta get xQc in the private lobby."

The singer proceeded to enquire about the Juicer's skills for the game, asking Aceu for his opinion:

"Is he any good? You've ever played with him Ace?"

The streamer confirmed that the former Overwatch pro has definitely played Apex Legends in the past. However, Aceu wasn't sure if he'd played with xQc:

"Yeah, he's definitely played before. I don't think I've played with him though."

Aceu was also optimistic about the Canadian's skills in the game. Apparently chat informed him that xQc is at gold rank:

"I'm sure he's cracked. They said he's a gold player."

Post Malone had another epiphany of getting TrainwrecksTV on his stream as well:

"Try and get Trainwrecks in here too. Yeah Ace, just spread the f***ing word. Spread the word, see if anybody wants to do it for a good cause."

The two got pretty excited at the thought of having a lobby with xQc and TrainwrecksTV:

"That would be a crazy lobby bro."

Aceu agreed as well, believing it would be an amazing opportunity. Both the streamers are highly popular on Twitch, with xQc currently sitting at #2 as the most-watched channel on Twitch. Trainwrecks also pulls in thousands of views daily, meaning the charity streams will get a huge bump in viewership.

Fans react to Post Malone's wish to play with xQc

Fans were delighted to hear the singer talk about a potential collab with their favorite streamer. Many started spamming xQc emotes in chat, calling him a good player:

Redditors also weighed in on the clip. Most fans of the Canadian streamer were quite excited about the prospect. Some even noted that xQc can show off his newfound FL Studio skills as "Dj Toenails:"

Getting a popular streamer like xQc, who has a regular viewership of over 60K viewers, would surely be a big boon for Post Malone's charity streams. So not only will a future collab benefit the disadvantaged, it will also be an amazing opportunity for fans to see the streamer and singer interact on stream.

