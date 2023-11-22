"Probably f**king roofied him and then recorded him" - Destiny goes on explosive rant about Dream amid Minecraft star's feud with Nicolas Cantu

Steven "Destiny" went on an explosive rant about Minecraft star Clay "Dream" during a recent livestream. The political commentator teamed up with Felix "xQc" in the broadcast. During their conversation, the topic of Dream's recent controversy was brought up. Destiny made some very strong remarks about the YouTuber, saying:

"If you're willing to cheat in Minecraft speedruns, what else are you willing to do in your f**king life? I bet he got this guy drunk too. What was this poor guy's name? The voice actor for Gumby... yeah. And, I bet he f**king spiked this dude's s**t.

"He probably f**king roofied him, and then he recorded him, and he set him up to fail. So that, when Dream would get called out on this s**t later on, he'd have this recording in his back pocket and release it to get the f**k..."

He continued:

"Because I bet that guy was the only one with all the evidence of all the f**ked up s**t that Dream did. 100%! You know he's a schemer. What other guy hides his face and puts on a f**king mask for 20 years? Right? You know he's a f**king schemer, he can do this s**t. He's totally it! We even know he's 24."

Fans react to Destiny's explosive rant about Dream

Dream has been mired in controversy over the past few weeks, and his feud with Nicolas Cantu reached a boiling point on November 16, 2023. After the American voice actor called him a "p*dophile," the streamer leveled a series of allegations against him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"I'm not a p*dophile, no matter how much you joke, but you are a s**tty terrible human. You physically assaulted me, said the N-word and other slurs, verbally berated an Uber driver saying, 'That’s why I’m a famous movie star and you're an Uber driver,' and they were just trying to help you not get arrested. Calling them the R slur and saying your IQ is among geniuses and making racist remarks towards them."

On November 18, 2023, the Florida native released a two-minute, 19-second clip exposing Nicolas Cantu's homophobic and abusive tirade against him and an Uber driver. Here's what the The Amazing World of Gumball voice actor was heard saying:

"I want to tell you right now. You're Austral Biligas Crow Magnus Rock f**king stupid. You're re**rded. You're f**king down syndrome. I don't give a f**k. You do not understand that your literacy level needs to be brought up from the f**king Mariana Trench and you have a f**king issue with your intelligence."

As mentioned earlier, Kick and YouTube streamer Destiny chimed in with his thoughts on the controversy and went on an explosive rant about Dream. X user @iqkev shared his clip on the platform.

Here's what the online community had to say:

In addition to the feud with Nicolas Cantu, netizens on X leveled a slew of new accusations against the Minecraft star, with the trend "DREAM DID WHAT?" going viral on the social media platform. On November 21, 2023, the 24-year-old announced that he would address the allegations in an upcoming video.