"My dream is to hold live concert at Nippon Budokan": Project VEE's Otokado Ruki on joining group, dreams, and goals as VTuber

Sony Music Entertainment of Japan recently announced its new Project VEE, a VTuber group. The company has recruited five first-generation VTubers to join and produce content with them, which will be more than simply streaming games. In addition, they will take part in music, voice acting, and other media projects.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker, Project VEE’s Otokado Ruki spoke about her hopes, dreams for the future, and the challenges that come with being a VTuber.

音門るき💝🦁VEE所属 @Ruki_vita_666

I'm going to be a great devil!!

Emoji 🦁

Art

Live

General #音門るき

Fan name Maniac

Creator nijihashi sola (

Hi! I'm Ruki Otokado, a member of VEE!I'm going to be a great devil!!Emoji 💝🦁Art #RukiArtLive #デーモンストレーションGeneral #RukiOtokado #音門るきFan name Maniac Creator nijihashi sola (@sola_no_crayon)(Illustrations may be used for thumbnails and other purposes!)

Otokado Ruki talks about how it feels to join Project Vee

Q: First of all, thanks for taking the time to talk to us! Congratulations on being selected for Project Vee! How does it feel to be a part of the team?

Otokado Ruki: Thank you for your time! Naturally, I’m super happy and honored to be here!! VEE is where so many unique personalities come together, and I can hardly believe I got to join and introduce the world to us as a member of VEE’s first generation, Dev-a!

Q: As a member of Project Vee, I know you enjoy creating content. What do you enjoy the most?

Otokado Ruki: I want as many people as possible to enjoy my streams, and I’m doing my best always to keep that goal in mind! For example, I sometimes try speaking in English, and when choosing what games to play, I’ll often pick ones that are simple and easy to enjoy for a viewer or listener rather than ones with a lot of complicated rules!

I myself get tripped up by complicated rules, too!

Q: What are your goals as a member of the group? Any dreams or aspirations you are aiming for?

Otokado Ruki: My dream for myself personally would be to hold a live concert at the Nippon Budokan! And I know some of us already have 3D models, but my dream as a group would be for all of us to get 3D models and run wild together!

Q: Will there be streams and content in English, or will this be only for Japanese viewers on YouTube?

Otokado Ruki: I’m learning English as we speak! I’ll surely be using my existing ability to speak Korean, but I’d also love to do streams where I learn many other languages! Singing will be an especially good way for me to break down language barriers, too!

Q: Do you have any dream streaming opportunities? Collaborations with other streamers or particular game franchises?

Otokado Ruki: For singing collaborations, there are all kinds of people I would like to work with! Also, I’ve wanted to be on the radio for a long time, so one of my dreams is to try being a radio DJ!

And donating blood is a hobby of mine, so maybe I can devilishly finagle my way into some kind of collaboration with a blood bank?

Q: When you aren’t streaming or creating content, what do you do to relax?

Otokado Ruki: Singing loudly to myself, chatting with the other members, and eating one ice cream per day! And I love game streams, so I’m always watching them while doing other things!

Q: Have there been any major challenges getting started in this new VTuber personality?

Otokado Ruki: I’m terrible with computers, so I found it pretty challenging when I had to buy a PC for myself. Also, my room is so tiny that I had to get rid of my bed to make space for my gaming chair, so there was that.

Q: Everyone brings something different to streaming. Do any of your hobbies, passions, or personal skills come in handy while streaming?

Otokado Ruki: By nature, I love doing creative work (regardless of whether I’m any good at it), and I think that passion helps me out! I hope to create all kinds of new things in the future! Also, learning Korean as a hobby has led to many Korean viewers discovering me!

Q: Do you have any messages for your fans or people who might not know who you are yet?

Otokado Ruki: Hey you, have you heard of VEE? I’ll let you in on a little secret! VEE is a fantastic VTuber agency! Every one of their talents is unique, so you can be a fan of individual members or the group as a whole!

I especially recommend the devil VTuber Otokado Ruki! Apparently, watching her streams puts humans in a happy mood, so go and check her out!

Project VEE is a huge undertaking by Sony Music as their largest virtual talent development to date. Each Project VEE VTuber has their unique personality, streams, and projects. They can all be found on YouTube, where they produce their content.

