"Proud of Dream" trends on Twitter as fans celebrate journey of Minecraft star before his official face-reveal

With Minecraft legend Dream finally slated to reveal his face to the public, fans have flooded Twitter with posts celebrating his rise to fame. Despite starting out in 2019, the streamer-cum-content creator burst onto the scene in 2020 after a meteoric rise to fame.

With over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, he has come a long way since his early gaming career and commands a veritable army of loyal supporters.

Throughout his prevalent internet presence, the Minecrafter has never revealed his face to the public and has made anonymity his brand. This is why his upcoming face reveal at the San Diego TwitchCon has got "Proud of Dream" trending on Twitter.

Twitter is abuzz as day of the Minecraft Legend's face-reveal arrives

The streamer is trending (Image via Twitter)

The creator had announced a potential face reveal with a tweet on September 23 via his main account. Within minutes, he took to his alternate Twitter account to elucidate on what he meant by "see you all very seen" by revealing that he will be attending the upcoming TwitchCon in San Diego, California.

It was expected that the immensely popular Minecraft icon will at last reveal his face to his millions of fans at a meet and greet at the convention, which is to be held from October 7. But the mask appears to be coming off sooner than expected as Dream took to Twitter today (October 2) and teased a much earlier face-reveal.

dream @dreamwastaken is today the day is today the day

The tweet understandably went viral as fans started hyping up the potential exposition in the upcoming hours. It also started a new trend on social media as his supporters and well-wishers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their favorite creator's journey to stardom.

DEEZ NUTS! ☻ TODAY @PeepoImani CAN WE GET “PROUD OF DREAM” CHAIN BEFORE HE FACE REVEALS??? CAN WE GET “PROUD OF DREAM” CHAIN BEFORE HE FACE REVEALS???

Most posts commended Dream for his rise to glory, remembering how he rose through the ranks of the YouTube ladder to become one of the best Minecraft creators of all time. Many are looking forward to a new era as the streamer can finally collaborate freely with his IRL friends.

soph @sophiemaddens actlly crying seeing everyone come together to tweet how proud they are of dream. seeing this green guy in 2020 and falling in love with his humour, charm and overall personality was the best thing that happened to me. i hope he knows that me and many others will love him forever actlly crying seeing everyone come together to tweet how proud they are of dream. seeing this green guy in 2020 and falling in love with his humour, charm and overall personality was the best thing that happened to me. i hope he knows that me and many others will love him forever

saIem witch trials🕷 @bantrboys lemme be sappy for a bit- im so proud of dream for face revealing at the position he’s in thats so nerve wracking but he’s calm about it- i can’t wait for this new era of content for him and his friends and idrc what he looks like i will forever be immensely proud of him 🫶🏽🫶🏽 lemme be sappy for a bit- im so proud of dream for face revealing at the position he’s in thats so nerve wracking but he’s calm about it- i can’t wait for this new era of content for him and his friends and idrc what he looks like i will forever be immensely proud of him 🫶🏽🫶🏽

𝙶 𝚑 𝚘 Ӽ Ӽ 👻 | ʜᴇ'ꜱ ᴏɴ ʜɪꜱ ᴡᴀʏ ʜᴏᴍᴇ 🧡 🤍 @Ethereal_Luxxx Alright so, i'm going to get a little sappy here but I really just wanna get this out there. Dream, George and Sapnap went from being small creators to some of the biggest creators i've personally ever seen. I'm so truly proud of them they started from scratch, have made there- Alright so, i'm going to get a little sappy here but I really just wanna get this out there. Dream, George and Sapnap went from being small creators to some of the biggest creators i've personally ever seen. I'm so truly proud of them they started from scratch, have made there-

alex! ✨💙💚✨ FACE REVEAL DAY @TacoAmigo777 @dreamwastaken you have broken many records in your online career. from one of the fasting growing youtube channels with the infamous minecraft manhunt series to currently the most searched person in the world. you will go a long way, dream. we are all so proud of you .@dreamwastaken you have broken many records in your online career. from one of the fasting growing youtube channels with the infamous minecraft manhunt series to currently the most searched person in the world. you will go a long way, dream. we are all so proud of you 💚 https://t.co/9m50X06EEM

kazi | 4🌴 @memeleekazi_ it’s actually happening 🥹🥹 everyone has waited so long it’s such a bittersweet moment. i’m so proud of dream and can’t wait for everything to come 🫶 it’s actually happening 🥹🥹 everyone has waited so long it’s such a bittersweet moment. i’m so proud of dream and can’t wait for everything to come 🫶 https://t.co/jbzAH4Hwqx

Many of his loyal fans shared their perspective on the expected reveal, with many posting memes predicting the face behind the iconic smiling mask.

Stamp @StampExe #dreamfacereveal So proud of dream showing his face to the world So proud of dream showing his face to the world❤️ #dreamfacereveal https://t.co/BFcKZE4Jmv

goutros @goutrosiscool #dreamfacereveal NO WAY IM SO PROUD OF DREAM!!1! NO WAY IM SO PROUD OF DREAM!!1! 😱😝#dreamfacereveal https://t.co/YK7fsYdnMH

Vanilla (🔜Funkin Station) @vanillanomasju1 #dreamfacereveal So proud of Dream for finding the courage to reveal his face, so brave So proud of Dream for finding the courage to reveal his face, so brave 😭😭😭 #dreamfacereveal https://t.co/wfU4VKoBPE

charo @huntingbitches IM SO PROUD OF DREAM OMG HE HAS BEEN SEASON 11c DARYL DION WALKING DEAD THIS ENTIRE TIME!! IM SO PROUD OF DREAM OMG HE HAS BEEN SEASON 11c DARYL DION WALKING DEAD THIS ENTIRE TIME!! https://t.co/SAO8hnOXgy

On October 1, the streamer FaceTimed a bunch of fellow content creators and streamers such as Karl Jacobs, Tina Kitten, TommyInnit, and others. Their reaction videos have added to the hype train as fans are gearing up to a potential early face-reveal.

Fans attending this year's TwitchCon would surely be interested in the Dream & Freinds: Ultimate SMP Reunion panel discussion on October 7 where the streamer will take to the stage with long-time friends and fellow SMP players like Quackity, Sapnap, and more.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes