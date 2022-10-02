"Proud of Dream" trends on Twitter as fans celebrate journey of Minecraft star before his official face-reveal

With Minecraft legend Dream finally slated to reveal his face to the public, fans have flooded Twitter with posts celebrating his rise to fame. Despite starting out in 2019, the streamer-cum-content creator burst onto the scene in 2020 after a meteoric rise to fame.
With over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, he has come a long way since his early gaming career and commands a veritable army of loyal supporters.
Throughout his prevalent internet presence, the Minecrafter has never revealed his face to the public and has made anonymity his brand. This is why his upcoming face reveal at the San Diego TwitchCon has got "Proud of Dream" trending on Twitter.
Twitter is abuzz as day of the Minecraft Legend's face-reveal arrives
The creator had announced a potential face reveal with a tweet on September 23 via his main account. Within minutes, he took to his alternate Twitter account to elucidate on what he meant by "see you all very seen" by revealing that he will be attending the upcoming TwitchCon in San Diego, California.
It was expected that the immensely popular Minecraft icon will at last reveal his face to his millions of fans at a meet and greet at the convention, which is to be held from October 7. But the mask appears to be coming off sooner than expected as Dream took to Twitter today (October 2) and teased a much earlier face-reveal.
The tweet understandably went viral as fans started hyping up the potential exposition in the upcoming hours. It also started a new trend on social media as his supporters and well-wishers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their favorite creator's journey to stardom.
Most posts commended Dream for his rise to glory, remembering how he rose through the ranks of the YouTube ladder to become one of the best Minecraft creators of all time. Many are looking forward to a new era as the streamer can finally collaborate freely with his IRL friends.
Many of his loyal fans shared their perspective on the expected reveal, with many posting memes predicting the face behind the iconic smiling mask.
On October 1, the streamer FaceTimed a bunch of fellow content creators and streamers such as Karl Jacobs, Tina Kitten, TommyInnit, and others. Their reaction videos have added to the hype train as fans are gearing up to a potential early face-reveal.
Fans attending this year's TwitchCon would surely be interested in the Dream & Freinds: Ultimate SMP Reunion panel discussion on October 7 where the streamer will take to the stage with long-time friends and fellow SMP players like Quackity, Sapnap, and more.
