PS5 owners are having issues downloading Final Fantasy 7 Remake's DLC via PlayStation Plus

Some PlayStation 5 owners are having some major issues with getting the Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s DLC on PS+. Instead of being able to acquire the Intermission DLC, players are only able to unlock it if they purchase Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, leaving people frustrated.

Reddit user u/bLinkbruhyen showed messages from both Square Enix’s support team and the PSN Plus support team, who gave very different messages.

Some PlayStation 5 owners cannot unlock the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade DLC

Square Enix simply stated the Yuffie DLC is not available on PS Plus, and that the feedback was forwarded to the appropriate team. The team apologized for the issue, but did not offer any further clarification. However, PSN's Support Team had a completely different message:

"At the moment our team is working on the issue to claim the item through PS Plus during this month. We kindly ask you to wait and try later on."

It would be one thing if the game in question was Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but Intergrade is supposed to come with the DLC. Originally a separate purchase, it included the Yuffie-centric Intermission DLC.

Those who already own FF7 Remake are receiving an error on the platform, and are not allowed to go further and get the free DLC. They are getting a message that reads:

"You can't buy this product for the following reasons: You already own the following products, which conflict with the product you're trying to buy: Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

PlayStation 4 users who downloaded the game for free in the PS Plus monthly game deal cannot download the Intergrade bundle either.

Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade is a DLC mission for FF7 Remake that focuses on Yuffie and her arrival in Midgard. It featured a variety of unique platforming mechanics and showed off her boomerang ninja tools and ninja magic. The DLC also featured some characters from Final Fantasy Crisis Core.

As of this moment, there has been no update on the situation, but at least according to the Reddit user who shared their story, PlayStation's team is working on fixing the problem. Until a more permanent solution is found, fans who upgraded their PlayStation Plus are just going to have to wait to play the Yuffie DLC.

