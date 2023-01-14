PUBG Mobile: Carrilho leaves Alpha7 Esports

In an unexpected turn of events, Brazilian PUBG Mobile superstar Carrilho announced his departure from Alpha7 Esports after being a part of the organization's roster for nearly two years. After an official announcement on January 14, 2023, this news came as a shock to many fans as the team recently achieved third place in the PMGC 2022, presenting itself as one of the best squads in the world.

Alpha7 E-sports #A7INPMGC 🇧🇷 @Alpha7_esports Viemos através desta, anunciar o desligamento de Lucas “Carrilho” Miguel, que não faz mais parte da equipe de PUBG Mobile da Alpha 7 para 2023. Viemos através desta, anunciar o desligamento de Lucas “Carrilho” Miguel, que não faz mais parte da equipe de PUBG Mobile da Alpha 7 para 2023. https://t.co/bsOmFmwira

Alpha7 announced Carrilho's departure on their official social media handles, which read:

"We came through this, to announce the departure of Lucas “Carrilho” Miguel, who is no longer part of the PUBG Mobile team from Alpha 7 for 2023. The player and the organization reached an agreement amicably and considered the best way out, the team's dismissal."

Directly addressing the player himself, the organization added:

"We would like to thank you for the services provided to Alpha7. It took two years to work uninterruptedly and conquer important titles such as the PMPL Brazil and the Americas, in addition to the PMWI and the dispute of two consecutive world championships. Thanks Carrilho! We wish you much success in your career. Thank you Captain!"

Carrilho's PUBG Mobile esports journey so far

The 19-year old star is considered to be one of the top PUBG Mobile athletes in the world after proving himself over the years in several major tournaments. In the last three years, he has won numerous individual awards.

He began his career with Loops Esports back in August 2019 and helped the Brazilian organization win 12 events, including PMCOs and PMPL Americas. After some dramatic situations with his teammates during the PMGC 2020, he left the squad to join Alpha7 on January 6, 2021.

His addition to the roster proved to be extremely beneficial for the organization as they won 13 out of the 18 tournaments that they played in 2021. Some of the most notable events were the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021 West and the PMPL Americas Season 2. The team achieved fourth place in the PMGC 2021 League Stage and managed to reach ninth position in the Grand Finals event.

Although this talented Brazilian team failed to win any major trophies in 2022, it was still a good year for them as they finished second in both the Americas Championships Spring and Fall seasons. Furthermore, they earned the runner-up spot in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI): Afterparty.

Their impressive third-place finish at the recently held PMGC 2022 Grand Finals proved yet again why the Brazilian team is considered to be one of the best squads in the world, with Carrilho playing a vital role in achieving that feat. It will certainly be interesting to see which organization he joins for the upcoming 2023 season.

