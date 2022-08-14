PUBG Mobile Esports to let fans vote for favorite players at PMWI Afterparty Showdown; Indian and Korean gamers barred

The second phase of the ongoing PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, the Afterparty Showdown, is scheduled for from August 18 to 20, with 12 teams battling across three days for a prize pool of $1 million.

To make the event exciting for fans, Tencent has included many special awards and contests in the competition, including the Fan Favorite Player.

The first week (Main Event), which concluded on August 13, saw 18 teams compete across three days for five Afterparty Showdown slots and a prize pool of $2 million.

Fan Favorite Player award in PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown

On August 17, PUBG Mobile Esports will make a post on its official Instagram account to ask fans who their favorite PUBG Mobile player is.

All players (excluding those from 7SEA and Damwon Gaming), who are playing in the Afterparty Showdown will leave a comment on the post, appealing fans to like their comments over others.

After the end of Day 2's matches, i.e., August 19, the player who gets the most number of likes on their comment will be announced as the winner of the Fan Favorite Player award, and will subsequently be awarded $10,000 in prize money.

Players from two countries will not be allowed to participate for Fan Favorite Player award

Tencent has barred Indian and Korean players from participating in the award, meaning only comments from 10 teams' players will be considered.

In the award, players from China were not allowed to participate as well. Unfortunately, Chinese team RSG placed sixth in the main event and did not qualify for the Afterparty.

South Korean team Damwon Gaming has qualified for the stage. Meanwhile, BGMI Showdown champions 7SEA have been directly invited.

It will not be the first award in which these two teams will not be included as the Best Watchparty ($50K) and the Best Team Presentation ($20K) contests will not allow them as well.

In the PMWI Main Event, teams from India, China, and South Korea were also barred from the Watchparty ($75K) and Tik-Tok ($20K) contests.

PUBG Mobile, BGMI, and Tik-Tok have been banned in India by the government. This might be the main issue due to which Tencent has barred Indian teams from these awards.

Participating teams in PMWI Afterparty Showdown

Teams that qualified from Main Event

Vampire Esports Falcons Esports Stalwart Esports Nigma Galaxy Damwon Gaming

From regional voting

RA’AD (Egypt) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) S2G Esports (Türkiye) ALPHA 7 ESPORTS (Brazil)

From invitation

7SEA Esports (India) (BGMI Showdown winners) R8 Esports (Special Invite)

The event will feature a total of 18 matches spread across six maps and will be livestreamed at 4.30 pm IST on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels.

