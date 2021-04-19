PUBG Mobile India: Everything confirmed about the game so far

PUBG Mobile has established itself as a juggernaut in the mobile gaming industry.

The battle royale title has garnered massive success in the last few years and is now a household name across the world.

Despite its popularity, PUBG Mobile has often been under the scanner of government authorities in numerous countries. The game was even banned in one of its biggest markets – India.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned PUBG Mobile due to security reasons in early September last year.

Since then, players in India have been eagerly awaiting the return of the game to the country.

Amid intense demand, Krafton announced that an Indian version of PUBG Mobile would be making its way into the market soon. However, the game is yet to be released, and fans are still in the dark about a potential launch date.

Everything confirmed about PUBG Mobile India

Here are some of the things that have been confirmed about PUBG Mobile India so far:

#1 Default character clothing

Characters will be clothed by default (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

In a press release, Krafton revealed that all the characters in PUBG Mobile India will be fully clothed by default. Players will be able to change into a variety of costumes, but their character will always be clothed.

#2 Hit Effect locked to green

PUBG Mobile India's Hit Effect will be locked to green

In order to remind players of the virtual nature of the game, the hit effect will be locked to the green color in PUBG Mobile India. Unlike the global version, players will not be able to change it to any other color.

#3 Feature to restrict playtime

PUBG Mobile India will restrict game time for players (Image via Mobile Ji / YouTube)

PUBG Mobile India will also have a special feature restricting the game time of players. The developers created this feature to promote healthy gaming habits among younger fans of the game.

#4 Better Security and Privacy

Krafton are are working with Azure to ensure maximum security in PUBG Mobile India(Image via Microsoft Azure)

The Indian government imposed a ban on PUBG Mobile due to data and security concerns.

To combat any privacy concerns, Krafton announced that data security is one of their main priorities. They revealed that they are working with Microsoft’s cloud-computing service, Azure, to host games with better security.

#5 Special Esports League and 100 million investment

Krafton Inc will be investing in a premier esports league for India (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

Krafton Inc also revealed that they will be investing in a premier esports league for India. This will significantly help in the growth of the esports scene in the country.

Apart from this, they announced an investment of $100 million in partnership with their parent company to promote the Indian videogame, e-sports, IT and entertainment industries.

In early March, KRAFTON invested INR 164 crore in NODWIN Gaming for the development of esports in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Since PUBG Mobile India's announcement, numerous leaks have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of his videos, GodNixon, aka Luv Sharma, stated that PUBG Mobile India had received a green signal from the government for release.

Another popular creator and streamer, Dynamo, jokingly hinted at a possible PUBG Mobile India release date recently.

However, all these reports have to be taken with a pinch of salt as no official announcement has been made yet.

