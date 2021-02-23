PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split 2021 Prize pool distribution

The group stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO): Spring Split 2021 South Asian belt came to an end yesterday. Top teams from the four competing regions in PMCO: South Asia have qualified for the finals, where they will battle for the Club Open title.

The PMCO 2021 Spring Split boasts a massive prize pool of $1,642,400. Out of this massive prize-pool, the South Asian belt has been designated a total of $1,16,800. It has been equally distributed among the four regions competing, with each region receiving a total prize of $29,200.

PMCO Spring split 2021 South Asia Prize pool

The four regions in the South Asia Belt are Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Asia Wildcard (which includes countries like Bhutan, Srilanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Mongolia).

Total Prize Money For south Asia region :$1,16,800

Total Regions: four

Prize-Pool for each region : $29,200

Prize Pool Distribution For each region:-

1st Place: $3,900

2nd Place: $2,300

3rd Place: $1,900

4th Place: $1,600

5th Place: $1,450

6th Place: $1,400

7th Place: $1,350

8th Place: $1,300

9th Place: $1,250

10th Place: $1,200

11th to 13th Place: $1,150

14th to 16th Place: $1,100

17th Place 32nd Place: $300

Advertisement

The PMCO finals for all of these regions are due to start on February 24th and will go on till February 28th, 2021. The teams competing will also fight for allocations in the PUBG Mobile Pro League: Season 3 South Asia.

The Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal regions have three spots in PMPL: Season 3 south Asia, whereas the South Asian Wildcard region has been allocated two spots.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia

It will be intriguing to see which new teams rise through the ranks and qualify for PUBG Mobile Pro League this season. It will also be interesting to see the performance of these new teams in the finals.