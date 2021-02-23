Create
PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split 2021 Prize pool distribution

PMCO Spring split 2021
PMCO Spring split 2021
The group stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO): Spring Split 2021 South Asian belt came to an end yesterday. Top teams from the four competing regions in PMCO: South Asia have qualified for the finals, where they will battle for the Club Open title.

The PMCO 2021 Spring Split boasts a massive prize pool of $1,642,400. Out of this massive prize-pool, the South Asian belt has been designated a total of $1,16,800. It has been equally distributed among the four regions competing, with each region receiving a total prize of $29,200.

PMCO Spring split 2021 South Asia Prize pool
PMCO Spring split 2021 South Asia Prize pool

The four regions in the South Asia Belt are Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Asia Wildcard (which includes countries like Bhutan, Srilanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Mongolia).

Total Prize Money For south Asia region :$1,16,800

Total Regions: four

  1. PMCO Spring split: Pakistan
  2. PMCO Spring split: Bangladesh
  3. PMCO Spring split: Nepal
  4. PMCO Spring split: South Asia Wildcard

Prize-Pool for each region : $29,200

Prize Pool Distribution For each region:-

  • 1st Place: $3,900
  • 2nd Place: $2,300
  • 3rd Place: $1,900
  • 4th Place: $1,600
  • 5th Place: $1,450
  • 6th Place: $1,400
  • 7th Place: $1,350
  • 8th Place: $1,300
  • 9th Place: $1,250
  • 10th Place: $1,200
  • 11th to 13th Place: $1,150
  • 14th to 16th Place: $1,100
  • 17th Place 32nd Place: $300
The PMCO finals for all of these regions are due to start on February 24th and will go on till February 28th, 2021. The teams competing will also fight for allocations in the PUBG Mobile Pro League: Season 3 South Asia.

The Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal regions have three spots in PMPL: Season 3 south Asia, whereas the South Asian Wildcard region has been allocated two spots.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia
PMPL Season 3 South Asia

It will be intriguing to see which new teams rise through the ranks and qualify for PUBG Mobile Pro League this season. It will also be interesting to see the performance of these new teams in the finals.

Published 23 Feb 2021, 23:34 IST
PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split - 2021 PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates
हिन्दी