PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2021 League Stage East day 1 overall standings 

Day one of the First Week of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021: East League culminated today. The day marked the start of the League Stage of an almost two-month-long global event. PMGC 2021 offers a huge prize of $6 million.

PMGC League Stage East Groups (Image via PUBG Mobile)

After the culmination of 5 matches in the day, Nigma Galaxy, the team from the Middle East region, earned consistent placings throughout the day- standing at the top spot with 66 points and 29 kills.

Nova Esports, the defending champions, also started out well and ended their day in second place with 62 points and 26 eliminations. The squad played in a calculated manner securing consistent top placements. They also secured a chicken dinner in Match-4 of the day.

PMGC League East Weekday 1 day 1 overall standings (Image via PUBG)

4 Rivals Alliance secured the third spot at the end of the day. The squad played in an aggressive fashion and ended up with the most eliminations for the day. Overall the team secured 56 points and 31 frags.

The 20 teams, divided into the 5 groups (A, B, C, D & E), are playing in a round-robin format. Each group/team will get to play a total of 8 matches over a period of 2 days, during the weekday, to qualify for the respective super weekend.

PMGC League day 1 schedule (Image via PUBG)

The top 16 teams from the overall standings after tomorrow's matches will qualify for the first super weekend. Points accumulated from the super weekend will decide the 16 teams to qualify for the PMGC East League Finals.

PMGC 2021 League Stage East weekday 1 day 1 summary

The day started with the Chinese teams showing their class and skill. All three Chinese teams in the League made it to the Top 3 in this match. TJB ended up taking home the chicken dinner in this game with 8 kills.

Meanwhile, Nova Esports and Six to Eight finished on the second and third spots with 6 and 7 kills, respectively.

The second and third games of the day were high fragging ones. 4 Rivals Alliance from Malaysia and Rico Infinity teams took the chicken dinner in these games. Both these teams played aggressively in these games, capitalizing on openings left by their opponents.

The fourth game of the day saw Nova Esports take a wonderful victory. Jimmy from the team pulled off a great 1v2 against The Infinity in the final circle. In the end, the squad eliminated DRS Gaming, as well, and secured 10 kills. DRS Gaming and The Infinity secured the second and the third spot with 5 and 10 kills respectively.

The fifth and final game of the day was won by Mongolian powerhouse Stalwart Esports. The team played their natural aggressive game, taking control of the zone and securing the victory with 14 frags. Nigma Galaxy had another consistent game and finished second, securing 11 kills, while MS Chonburi from Thailand managed to hold on to the third spot with 3 frags.

Day 2 will be crucial for the teams that placed between the 16th and 20th spots. Big Names like Faze Clan, BTR, and Team Secret will have to step up their game; or else they risk missing the first super weekends of the PMGC League Stage East.

