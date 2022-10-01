PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall Day 4 overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Thai team Faze Clan maintained their grasp at the top of the overall leaderboard after Day 5 of the first week of the PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022.

The team continued their dominating play on the back of their star player TonyK's insane fragging skills. Overall, they amassed a total of 211 points with 91 eliminations.

Vampire Esports, another top team from Thailand who had a bad run on Day 3, bounced back today to secure second spot. The team managed top placements in all their matches to end up with 173 points and 82 kills.

Bacon Time, too, performed quite well on the day, capturing third spot with 155 points and 72 eliminations. The team secured a chicken dinner today with multiple top placements. The PMPL Vietnam champion D'Xavier placed 18th with 64 points.

The overall kill leaderboard is still being led by TonyK from Faze Clan, who stands at the pinnacle with 40 frags. Noozy from The Infinity follows him in second spot with 36 kills, while SchwepXz from Vampire Esports stands third with 30 eliminations to his name.

Performance overview of teams on Week 1 Day 4 of PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022

PMPL SEA Championship Fall overall standings after Day 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Vampire Esports collected the chicken dinner in the first match of the day in Sanhok. The team rotated early into the zone and secured easy eliminations from the high ground. Overall, they ended up with 14 eliminations from the match. Malaysian squads Geek Fam and SEM9 managed to hold on to their second and third spots with three and two frags respectively.

Yoodo Alliance from Malaysia claimed victory in the second match on Miramar to jump to second spot on the overall leaderboard. The team played strategically, securing crucial positions at the right time and ending up with 10 kills to their name. Shine Like Diamond from Vietnam fragged impressively in this game to secure 12 eliminations and second spot while Thai team TEM Entertainment showed great resilience to secure third.

Game 3 of the day went to Eagle Esport from Vietnam, who improved their position on the overall leaderboard. They eliminated Buriram United Esports in the final circle to secure the victory. Indonesian squad Alter Ego Limax managed to salvage third spot in this match.

The final two games of the PMPL SEA Day 4 saw fantastic gameplay from Geek Fam and Bacon Time. UHigh from GeekFam performed extremely well in the penultimate game to give his team a 14-frag victory. Bacon Time, on the other hand, played cautiously to secure their second chicken dinner of the week with nine kills

