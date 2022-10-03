PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall Week 1 overall standings, bonus points, and more

The fifth and final day of the first week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) SEA Championship: Fall 2022 came to an end today. After 25 intense matches, the teams from Thailand showcased their skill, with all six of them securing the top six spots in the overall standings.

Faze Clan dominated the week to secure the top spot with 245 points and 108 eliminations. Riding on the back of an impressive showing by their star player TonyK, the team was able to secure four chicken dinners this week.

Winners of PMWI 2022, Vampire Esports, had an impressive outing in the first week. The team finished second on the overall leaderboard with 216 points and 101 eliminations. The team played strategically, taking fights in the later stages of multiple matches and securing top placements consistently.

Performance overview of teams during PMPL SEA Championships Fall Week 1

Faze Clan grabbed first place in Week 1 of PMPL SEA Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The third spot at the end of the week was captured by Bacon Time, who dominated the final day to take the spot. The team ended their week with 206 points and 97 kills.

TonyK put up an impressive performance throughout the week. Overall, the player from Faze Clan was able to secure 52 eliminations while dealing an impressive damage of 9632 HP. His total survival time stood at a massive 405 minutes and 30 seconds, and his MVP rating was 2.4.

Noozy from The Infinity and ShirtyS from Bacon Time were at the second and third spots on the MVP leaderboard with 49 and 41 eliminations, respectively. Noozy had an MVP rating of 2.2, and ShirtyS had a rating of 1.9.

TEM Entertainment and The Infinity finished their week in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Both teams lagged behind at the start of the week but were able to turn things around eventually. TEM Entertainment scored 187, and The Infinity scored 182 points.

Malaysian team Yoodo Alliance, who was second at the end of Day 3, took a hit during the remaining two days, ending their week in eighth place with 171 points.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese squad Shine Like Diamond finished strong and took the seventh spot on the leaderboards with 175 points to their name.

Week 1 bonus points of PMPL SEA Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Among the other teams were Indonesian squads Aerowolf Limax and Genesis Dogma GIDS, who grabbed the 11th and 12th spots, respectively. Aerowolf Limax was in the top spot at the end of Day 1, but they lost their footing in the remaining days and fell down the charts, ending up with 147 points. PMPL Indonesia winners Genesis Dogma had a lukewarm performance throughout the week and found themselves with 140 points.

Malaysian team DBD and Vietnamese squad BN United were the worst performers in the week, finishing in the 19th and 20th spots, respectively. Both these teams couldn't find any sort of momentum this week. DBD ended up with 77 points, and BN United had 72 points.

The two remaining weeks will certainly be thrilling. Fans will be looking forward to finding out which teams make it to the PMPL SEA Grand Finals.

