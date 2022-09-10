PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 South Asia Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

With 12 matches done for each team, High Voltage continued to lead the overall leaderboard in the second week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Fall South Asia. The side scored 65, 28, and 37 points in their first, second, and third days, posting 130 on the overall charts.

One of the surprising things is that the squad did not win a single Chicken Dinner but still maintained its top position.

Deadeyes Guys' stellar performances in their last eight matches helped them reach the second place with 129 points. They were in the 19th spot with only 15 points after day one.

PMPL South Asia Fall Week 2 overall standings after Day 3

GodLike Stalwart finished in third place after PMPL Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With just one point behind Deadeyes, GodLike Stalwart finished in third place with 128 points and a Chicken Dinner. They also have a chance to win this week, and their pros, Top and Action, were in the top five player lists.

Skylightz was another team who made a strong comeback after Day 1, capturing fourth place with 120 points and claiming two Chicken Dinners so far.

Wizzes Club has secured three wins out of their 12 matches and holds fifth place with 113 points. Venom Legends fell to the seventh position after poor performances on Day 3. The squad has also clinched three Chicken Dinners so far.

Overall rankings after PMPL Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Elimentrix's miserable performances caused them to place 18th with 54 points. The side needs some brilliant gameplay in their remaining eight matches.

Another popular Nepali squad, JyaanMara Esports, continued to struggle for position points, accumulating only 34 points in 12 matches.

PMPL SA Week 2 Day 3 match winners

Wizzes Club began their day by emphatically winning the first two matches. The team garnered 53 points in two games, which helped them improve their overall standing.

Mabetex Esports, with nine eliminations, put in a fabulous performance in the third match and won their first Chicken Dinner.

Deadeyes Guys claimed a huge 14-kill win in the fourth match of the day. Skylightz Gaming was the winner in the fifth match with seven kills.

Top five players (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Top from GodLike Stalwart has acquired the first place in the kill leaderboard with 52 eliminations and 11486 damage. Dok922 occupied second place with 49 kills despite not performing well in the second week.

Assassin and Action were in third and fourth positions with 48 frags each, while ICY claimed the fifth spot with 45 kills.

