PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3: PMPL South Asia invited and qualified teams revealed

The PUBG Mobile Club Open for the South Asian region countries concluded yesterday. The region featured teams from Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Asia Wildcard.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3 roadmap

The top eleven teams from the club open have qualified for the third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League, where they will battle against the top 9 invited teams.

Invited teams for PMPL Season 3 South Asia

The top eight teams from the PMPL Season 2 South Asia League Stages are directly invited to the PMPL Season 3 South Asia.

Apart from them, the Mongolian team, Zeus Esports, is also invited. They recently secured a third-place finish at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Finals.

Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Trained to Kill (Nepal) A1 Esports (Bangladesh) DRS Gaming (Nepal) 7 Sea Esports (Nepal & Bangladesh) Venom Legends (Bangladesh) Abrupt Slayers (Nepal) Futurestation Esports (Bangladesh) Zeus Esports (PMGC Season Zero)

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 3 South Asia

Apart from the nine invitees, 11 top teams from the South Asia region qualified for the PMPL SA 2021. Their distribution is as follows:

The 11 teams are:

Carnage Esports (Nepal) PN Crew (Nepal) GRxHigh Voltage (Nepal) Team F4 (Pakistan) Stalwart Flex (Pakistan) R3d Esports (Pakistan) XB Blood Legion (Bangaldesh) Inertia Esports (Bangladesh) A1 Esports1952 (Bangladesh) SEAL Esports (South Asia Wildcard) SEAL Nine (South Asia Wildcard)

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 South Asia

The first season of the PMPL SA saw teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Three weeks of league stages saw Orange Rock emerging as champions while underdog team Celtz clinched the finals. Clutchgod from TSM Entity was awarded the MVP title.

The tournament boasted a massive prize pool of 200k USD (1.5 Crore INR), after which the top 7 teams qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League East.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 South Asia

Due to the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, the second season of the PMPL featured teams from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Deadeyes Guys from Nepal won the league stage while Abrupt Slayers claimed the finals. Nima from DRS Gaming bagged the MVP title.

The second season also boasted the same prize pool as the first season. The top three teams from the finals qualified for the Global Championship.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League is a perfect culmination of underdog teams battling established teams. With the inclusion of the Wildcard region in South Asia, the competition will get tougher. It will be exhilarating to see how the tournament unfolds.