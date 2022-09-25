PUBG Mobile Regional Clash China vs SEA Day 3: Overall rankings and match summary  

Infinity and Nova Esports didn't have ideal showings on Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash China vs SEA. However, both teams have managed to retain their positions at first and second respectively.

Meanwhile, Bacon Time's consistent performances allowed them to secure a podium finish. Faze Clan, on the other hand, slipped to fifth place after failing in a few matches.

Yangon Galacticos (YG), an underdog PUBG Mobile team from Myanmar, has done a fabulous job so far, claiming the fourth spot with three chicken dinners. On Saturday, the team clinched two out of their five matches which propelled them into the top five. China's LGD and Indonesia's Boom Esports slumped to ninth and 11th positions.

SMG, who booked their seat in the upcoming PMGC Finals, haven't delivered a steady performance in the event so far and will certainly look to perform in their remaining five matches.

Despite gaining momentum by winning the first match, SEM9 failed to retain their quality in other bouts and slipped to 15th place. BN United has performed poorly so far in the event, collecting 29 points at an average of almost 2.

PUBG Mobile Regional Clash Day 3 overview

PMRC China vs SEA overall standings after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

YG claimed a mammoth 15-kill win in the first match of the day by defeating Boom Esports in their final battle. Meanwhile, Nova Esports held third spot without a single elimination, while 4Rivals from Malaysia acquired fourth place with nine finishes.

Showcasing an amazing performance, YG took their second chicken dinner of Day 3 with seven frags. The squad accumulated 42 points in two matches, only 10 less than their overall total in their first 10 bouts. Meanwhile, Bacon Time and D'Xavier secured second and third spots. Nova Esports grabbed only three points, while SMG and Boom couldn't accrue anything.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia champion Genesis Dogma won the third match with 12 eliminations against Bacon Time and SEM9 in the final zone. On the other hand, Nova Esports garnered 10 points, including six finishes.

After a rough start, SMG grabbed their first win in the fourth match with 11 eliminations. Bacon Time continued their steady approach and occupied the second spot with eight kills. Relying on individual brilliance, Jimmy led Nova Esports to secure third position with five kills.

Stellar performances in the fifth match saw Vietnamese powerhouse D'Xavier clinch victory and post a 13-kill chicken dinner. Their exploits near the Shooting Range was a sight to behold. Meanwhile, Alter Ego collected 15 points and 11 eliminations.

