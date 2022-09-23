PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) China vs. SEA Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The PMRC China vs. SEA event's first day saw complete dominance of the Thai teams as they held on to the top three. The Infinity scored 83 points at an average of 16.6 on Day 1 and finished 27 points ahead of the second-placed squad. Led by Noozy's 16 and GodTunny's 15 eliminations, the side secured two out of five matches and picked up 54 kills.

TonyK's fabulous gameplay helped FaZe Clan register 56 points in five matches, claiming second place in the overall rankings. The squad managed to clinch a win on the opening day of the event. Bacon Time, another Thai team, acquired the third position with 41 points, with 25 eliminations and 16 position points.

Alter Ego from Indonesia, who received a direct invitation to the PMGC 2022 Finals, grabbed fourth place with 34 points, which included 22 kills. Chinese squad LGD Gaming accumulated 32 points, with 29 eliminations. They struggled to collect placement points on Day 1.

It was not a good day for the other two Chinese teams, Nova Esports and SMG, as they finished in ninth and 14th with 23 and 16 points, respectively. However, there are 15 matches remaining in the competition.

PMRC China vs. SEA Day 1 overview

Match 1 - Sanhok

The opening match in the PMRC saw a thrilling battle between SEM9 and FaZe Clan in the final zone, with the former eventually getting the win with eight eliminations to their name. Nova and LGD Gaming collected only three and two points, while the PEL Summer champion SMG were eliminated earlier with a single point.

Match 2 - Miramar

The Infinity earned a mammoth 19-kill win in the second match played on the Miramar map. Their veteran player Noozy bagged the MVP award with seven eliminations, showcasing extraordinary skills in the match. Bacon and FaZe once again showcased some good gameplay and garnered 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Erangel

Alter Ego managed to defeat Geek Fam in a nail-biting fight in the final circle and ended the match with a 13-kill chicken dinner. Infinity and GD scored 11 points each, while Nova's poor performances continued in the match as well. FaZe Clan was also eliminated earlier in the game.

Match 4 - Erangel

The Infinity sealed another chicken dinner with nine finishes which helped them gain a good lead over the second-placed team at the end of the fourth match. LGD Gaming got off to a dominating start as they picked up 14 kills but were unfortunately eliminated earlier in the match.

Match 5 - Erangel

FaZe Clan, with 14 kills, claimed their first chicken dinner in emphatic fashion in the last match of the day. After a happy ending, the team managed to earn the second spot in the overall standings. Infinity accumulated 17 points, including 12 finishes.

The second day of the PMRC will start on September 23 at 2:30 pm, with these teams once again fighting in a total of five matches.

