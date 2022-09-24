PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) China vs. SEA Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, Day 3 schedule, and more

September 23 saw some magnificent gameplay from world champion Nova Esports who made a strong comeback, moving up seven spots to second place in PMRC China vs. SEA. The team now has a total of 99 points in 10 matches. However, they are still 33 points behind the top-ranked squad, Infinity.

The team got off to a superb start on Day 2, collecting 41 points in the first two matches that propelled them directly to second place in the overall standings. They had only 23 points in their first five matches. However, the squad eventually displayed some solid performances when things mattered most.

PMRC overall standings after Day 2

Nova Esports held second place after PMRC Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Infinity remained in first place with 132 points, with two chicken dinners and 91 eliminations. The side has more kills than the total points of the third-placed team, FaZe. This shows how aggressive they have been over the past two days.

FaZe Clan and Bacon Time dropped one place each and are currently in third and fourth places with 79 and 73 points, respectively.

Vietnamese side Eagle Esports did a fabulous job on Day 2, jumping from 13th place to fifth with 69 points. They clinched two chicken dinners in their last five matches. Also, underdog team YG from Myanmar put up some resistance and climbed up seven positions to sit in eighth place.

After horrible performances on Day 2, Alter Ego Limax slumped to the 11th spot as they accumulated only 12 points in their last five matches.

PMRC Day 2 match summary

Match 1 - Sanhok

Nova Esports started the day with a nine-kill chicken dinner on Sanhok. YG grabbed second place with 11 points, followed by 4Rival and Genesis Dogma with 10 points each. Infinity and FaZe scored six points each and remained first and second, respectively, in the overall rankings.

Match 2 - Miramar

Eagle Esports (2E) was the winner of the second match with nine kills. However, the top position in the match standings was taken by Nova Esports, who'd earned 22 points, including 16 eliminations.

Match 3 - Erangel

YG won their first chicken dinner by surviving a tough fight against Infinity and FaZe Clan in the final circle. However, Infinity emerged as table toppers with 24 points, including 18 eliminations.

Match 4 - Erangel

Bacon Time captured the top spot in this match with 19 points, while Boom Esports won a six-kill chicken dinner. Nova Esports garnered 10 points, followed by Malaysian squad 4Rivals.

Match 5 - Erangel

Eagle Esports earned their second win in the final match of the PMRC Day 2 with eight kills. Nova and YG once again did well, collecting 14 and 12 points, respectively. Infinity set up aggressive gameplay but were unfortunately eliminated early on in the match.

Day 3 of the PMRC will begin today at 3:45 pm IST, with these 16 teams meeting once again on the battleground. The day will have the same map order as the previous two days. However, a show match will also be conducted on the newly added NUSA map.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far