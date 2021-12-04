PUBG Mobile updates: PMGC 2021 League East Super Weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings

The first day of Super Weekend 1 of the PMGC 2021: East League ended today after five games of intense action. The 16 teams who had earlier qualified after two days of weekday play put up a great showing.

Chinese squad Six to Eight, aka STE, leads the overall standings with 62 points and 26 kills. The team played brilliantly throughout the day and secured two Chicken Dinners to take a slight lead over the second-placed team.

PMGC 2021 League East Super Weekend 1 Day 1 map results (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart Esports, the team from Mongolia, continued their top form from the Weekday play and secured the second spot with 58 points and 29 frags. The team played their usual aggressive game and were able to secure a Chicken Dinner and take the highest frags on the day.

The Infinity from Thailand, who somewhat struggled in the Weekday play, was back business and secured the third spot with 55 points and 23 kills. Although the side could not notch a Chicken Dinner on the day, a series of consistent top place finishes helped them secure this spot.

It should be noted that only the points secured in the Super Weekend will be counted towards the overall standings, which will be considered while deciding the top 16 teams for the PMGC League Finals.

PMGC League East Super Weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings

STE from China leads the overall standings after the PMGC 2021 Super Weekend 1 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Six to Eight started the day with a brilliant eight-frag Chicken Dinner. The team skillfully controlled the zone and, in the end, took charge to secure the victory.

The Infinity held on to the second spot in this match on the back of a godly solo performance from GodTunny, who managed to secure a 1v3 against two top teams, Nova Esports and Stalwart Esports. The team managed nine frags.

Team Secret from Malaysia also had a decent first match as they finished in the third spot with three kills.

Overall standings of PMGC 2021 Super Weekend 1 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The second and third matches were won by Stalwart Esports and Vietnamese team D'Xavier with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. After the third match, The Infinity and The 4Rivals secured the first and second spots on the backs of consistent placings.

Six to Eight secured their second Chicken Dinner of the day in the fourth game with ten frags. Nigma Galaxy, who had three bad games before this, managed to secure the second spot.

Six to Eight won the fourth match of the PMGC 2021 Super Weekend 1 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Rico Infinity, the Middle East team, won the fifth and final game with ten kills. Through this victory, the squad was able to jump to the 5th spot with 43 points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stalwart Esports had another great game as they secured second place with eight kills. Team Secret finished on the third spit in this game with three frags.

Edited by Ravi Iyer