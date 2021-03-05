PUBG Mobile: Ydd joins Nova XQF ahead of PEL 2021 Season 1

The first major tournament of the Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) 2021 esports circuit, the Peacekeeper Elite 2021 Season 1 (PEL 2021), starts on March 11th.

Twenty invited teams will battle it out in a six-week-long tournament for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool.

China is one of the most challenging esports regions globally, and because of that, teams have to be proactive throughout the season.

Before the start of any tournament, sides often try new combinations in terms of their starting roster to figure out what works best.

Nova XQF roster for the PEL 2021 Season 1

An example of this trend is Nova XQF, one of the world's best teams, signing "Ydd" to its roster. The announcement came through their social media:

Nova-Tencent's revelation

Nova XQF PEL Season 1 2021 roster

Advertisement

NV Paraboy - Zhu Bocheng NV Order - Zeng Zehai NV Coolboy - Zeng Ronghua NV Jimmy - Xu Yinjun NV King - Lin Yien NV Ydd

The roster started playing in the competitive circuit under the banner of X-Quest in 2018, but before the start of PEL 2020 Season 2, Nova Esports acquired the XQF roster.

The second season of the event (PEL 2020 Season 2) went from July 24th to August 23rd and was claimed by Nova XQF. Star player Paraboy claimed the MVP title in the finals.

Nova Esports is a Hong Kong-based organization and has active rosters in different games such as Call of Duty Mobile, LOL Wild Rift, Clash Of Clans, Clash Royale, PUBG Mobile, Brawl Stars, and FIFA Online.

Advertisement

The team is one of the most successful in the history of PUBG Mobile/Game for Peace. They have won more than 2.2 million USD in prize money, having also claimed five major titles:

Peacekeeper Elite Global Invitational Summer 2019

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 Season 2

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Nova also has podium finishes in four major tournaments, including the PMCO Spring 2019 Berlin and PEL 2020 S1.