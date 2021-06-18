PUBG Mobile YouTuber Madan OP arrested for uploading obscene content

The internet has its fair share of PUBG Mobile streamers who upload content to YouTube to showcase their skills. These gamers also offer tips and tricks on ways to improve one's gameplay. Madan Kumar, popularly known as Madan OP, is one such popular PUBG Mobile streamer.

Madan OP has been under the police's radar for his hateful remarks against women. Three other players, Paras Sharma, Inder Preet, and Shivamm Raghav were also called out for their racial slurs against a famous politician a few weeks ago.

PUBG Mobile YouTuber Madan OP arrested

Madan Kumar Manickam, a YouTuber from Chennai who was accused of using obscene language in his gaming channel, was nabbed on Friday by a special team of police in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. #madan #Tamilnadu #dharmapuri #Tamilnadupolice #Youtubegamer #PUBG #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/05XQAyFoj0 — iamsurabhijayaram (@isurabhijayaram) June 18, 2021

Madan OP boasts over 775K subscribers on his main YouTube channel M A D A N. Most of his viewers are under the age of 18. He often uses bad language while streaming PUBG Mobile.

He recently vocally abused a girl online and received a lot of criticism while streaming the battle royale title. He has also been accused of targeting young female PUBG Mobile players and inviting them to dirty video chats on Instagram.

Numerous complaints have been filed against him with the Chennai Crime Branch and the State Child Welfare Commission. Madan was finally arrested today, on June 18th, 2021, under Sections 509, 294 (b) of the Indian Penal Code, and other sections of the Information Technology Act.

His wife Kruthika, who was the administrator of both the channels, M A D A N and TOXIC MADAN 18+, was also arrested a couple of days ago.

The couple's mobile phones, laptops, and tablets have been seized by police. A plea for anticipatory bail has also been rejected by the Madras High Court today.

