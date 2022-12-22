PUBG New State Invitational Finals Day 1: S8UL emerges as table topper

Team S8UL sits in the pole position with 78 points at the end of the PUBG New State Invitational Finals Day 1. Team XO ended up four points behind them in second place, while GodLike Esports collected 61 points and came third. These three organizations were known to be fierce rivals in BGMI esports, and fans witnessed the squad's eagerness to best each other today.

The Finals feature four groups of four teams each, and its opening day saw the top 16 squads from the Semifinals trying to come out on top. Each match featured three groups, meaning that 12 teams played at a time.

PUBG New State Invitational Finals Day 1

GodLike was third after Day 1 of PUBG New State Invitational Finals (Image via Snapdragon)

Match 1 - Group A, B, and C

The opening game saw a stunning performance from Team XO, comprising their BGMI players. They pulled out a nine-kill victory and gained some pace in the first match of the Finals.

Big Brother and GodLike had a good game as well, grabbing second and third places with six and three eliminations, respectively. Gods Reign was knocked out early on in the match, but before that, the squad picked up 12 frags with aggressive gameplay.

Match 2 - Group A, C, and D

Team S8UL won the second match with six kills after defeating Team XO and Revenant in the final circle. TKS and Big Brother were in the second and third spots with four and five frags. XO Fierce and S8UL Blazngod bagged four kills each.

Match 3 - Group A, B, and D

GodLike Esports displayed aggressive gameplay as they acquired a 12-elimination victory in the third match. Team Felines and Gods Reign came second and third with three kills each. Team XO once again maintained their performance and collected 16 points, including eight finishes.

Day 1 overall standings of PUBG New State Invitational Finals (Image via Snapdragon)

Match 4 - Group B, C, and D

The fourth match was Team Insane's, who clinched a 13-kill Chicken Dinner and moved up the overall table. Team S8UL was in great shape, finishing second with six frags. Three out of the top five players were from Team Insane.

Match 5 - Group A, B, and C

These three groups met once again in the fifth match, and Team XO managed to win the battle with four kills as well. Gods Reign, however, topped the match points table as they accumulated 21 points, including nine kills.

Match 6 - Group A, C, and D

Team S8UL clinched their second Chicken Dinner with eight frags and moved up to first place on the overall leaderboard after Day 1 of the PUBG New State Invitational Finals. Revenant and TWOB earned 21 and 15 points in the sixth match.

