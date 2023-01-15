PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger Day 7: Overall Standings, highlights, and more

The penultimate day of the PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger concluded on January 14, with fan-favorite squad Team GodLike grabbing the pole position. They played four matches on Day 7 and accumulated 47 points with the help of a Chicken Dinner, which put them at the top.

At the end of the day, Skylightz Gaming was right behind them and had climbed three spots to land in this position. As a result, yesterday's top-ranked side Big Brother Esports dropped to third place. Underdog team NexGen is fourth in the standings, while fan-favorite Team S8ul has gained a spot to finish seventh.

Match-wise highlights of PUBG New State Mobile Challenger Day 7

Team XO came fifth at the end of PUBG New State Master Challenger Day 7 (Image via ESL)

Match 1

GodLike started Day 7 with a bang by grabbing a Chicken Dinner in the first match on Erangel, played between Groups A and B. Team S8ul was eliminated a little early in the match, but they managed to grab 10 kill points, coming third in the game.

Match 2

The second match went well for S8ul as they got the win with eight frags. Team XO and Wanted Gaming came second and third, with seven and two eliminations, respectively.

Match 3

Skylightz Gaming's players survived till the final stage, and they took advantage of this and claimed the third match of Day 7 with 11 kills. Hector took his team XSpark to second place with five eliminations, while XO once again managed to secure a place in the top three with six frags.

Master Series overall standings after Day 7 of PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger (Image via ESL)

Match 4

Team Tamilas took used high ground and cover to secure a win in the fourth match played on Troi with 13 frags. Wanted Gaming, with their healing-battle strategy, secured second place.

Match 5

WSF Esports showed balanced gameplay and won the Chicken Dinner in the fifth match of the day with seven frags. Gods Reign played this game aggressively, which helped them grab 11 kill points, whereas XSpark scored only four points.

Match 6

Direct Rush won their first Chicken Dinner of the Challenger stage in the final match on Day 7 with nine eliminations. Hyderabad Hydras employed their traditional healing-battle strategy and secured the second spot with only one kill, while XSpark took an early exit again.

With only six matches remaining, sixteen of the thirty-two teams competing in the tournament will advance to the final stage. Catch the PUBG New State action live on the Nodwin Gaming/ESL India channel in Hindi and English.

Poll : 0 votes