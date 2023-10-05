"Put me on the stand, coach" - Dream defends xQc as Adept accuses Twitch star of taking "illicit and unprescribed drugs" at Lil Nas X party

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" has weighed in on the ongoing conflict between Felix "xQc" and his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." On October 4, 2023, X user @xQcReviews shared a couple of images and cited Adept, who claimed that the Twitch sensation took "illicit and unprescribed drugs" on April 8, 2023, when he and Dream attended the Lil Nas X party.

The netizen said:

"Adept claims that xQc took illicit, unprescribed drugs on April 8th, 2023 at Lil Nas X's party with Dream, which caused him to become paranoid about him losing his watch."

On October 5, 2023, Clay responded to the tweet and defended xQc. He claimed to have witnessed the streamer place his watch inside his bag, adding that neither he nor anyone else stole it. He then stated that the former Overwatch pro was "drunk as hell," implying that he was not under the influence of drugs.

Dream said:

"'Paranoid about losing his watch.' We watched him put his watch in his bag and then he didn't have it the next morning, we didn't steal it. Also, he was just drunk as hell where do the drugs come in? Put me on the stand, coach."

"I've been waiting for this Dream to come out" - Fans react to Minecraft star's response to Adept's recent accusations against xQc

A new chapter unfolded in xQc and Adept's long-running feud on September 30, 2023, when the latter accused the former of paying his channel moderator in exchange for s*x. This prompted the content creator to respond, claiming that his former partner had allegedly taken over 700 photos of his private Discord conversations and phone logs.

On October 4, 2023, Adept's Twitch channel got mysteriously banned for the first time. xQc eventually reacted to the ban by saying he had no influence over the situation, claiming it was a "logical outcome."

As mentioned earlier, X user @xQcReviews recently shared Adept's other accusation, which claimed that xQc had used "illicit and unprescribed drugs" and was "paranoid about losing his watch."

Dream defended the 27-year-old, stating that he saw him put his watch in his bag and that he was "just drunk as hell." He then provided clarification for the statement he made, writing:

"For clarity: George, X & I, all saw him put the watch in his bag. It was missing the next morning, by saying we didn’t steal it I'm saying he has a right to be paranoid his watch was missing, hahaha, not that I was accused of stealing it. We didn't do drugs either."

The 24-year-old's response to the streamer drama has elicited quite a lot of reactions. X user @glitchsap posted a GIF with the caption:

"I've been waiting for this Dream to come out."

Netizens commenting on the Minecraft streamer's recent tweet 1/3 (Image via X)

Others assumed he was referring to his song when they saw the word "paranoid":

Netizens commenting on the Minecraft streamer's recent tweet 2/3 (Image via X)

Here are some more pertinent responses:

Netizens commenting on the Minecraft streamer's recent tweet 3/3 (Image via X)

At the time of writing, Adept had not responded to Dream's social media post on X. Furthermore, her Twitch channel remains banned and inaccessible.