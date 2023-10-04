"Made me a bit sad" - xQc opens up about Pokimane and other streamers treating his legal battle with Adept as "drama"

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc's" broadcast on October 4, 2023, has become the talk of the town, as he provided details about his feud and legal battle with Sammy "Adept." At one point, fans claimed Imane "Pokimane" was also watching his livestream. In response, the former Overwatch pro called her out, claiming to have seen her interact with Adept.

xQc remarked:

"'Pokimane (is) here.' Hey, Pokimane, I saw you in her (Adept) chat, well back. Come on, bro! Come on, bruh! Wasn't she there? Did I get baited? She typed in the chat, I'm pretty sure. She typed in the chat, bruh!"

The content creator quickly retracted his statement, stating that Pokimane would not have been aware of what was happening behind the scenes. He also asked his audience not to be disrespectful towards the OfflineTV co-founder.

Felix then opened up about streamers treating his legal battle with Adept as "drama," saying:

"So whenever, at the time, I saw - not only Pokimane, just other people kind of treating it as drama, it kind of made me a bit sad. But then, I was fine because I was like, 'They don't know. There's no way they could've known.' You know? So, I cannot get mad at them. It's not possible."

"It's much more serious than that" - xQc gives Pokimane "benefit of the doubt" while discussing severity of his legal battle with Adept

During a livestream earlier today, xQc reacted to a post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit that featured Adept seemingly "confirming" that the protective order had been lifted. As mentioned earlier, viewers claimed Pokimane was present in Felix's chat room, which prompted him to call the 27-year-old out.

He eventually backtracked from his statements, giving Pokimane the "benefit of the doubt." He said:

"Well, you know what? There's no way that you could've known. Okay? There's no way you could've known what actually happened behind the scenes. And, if you did, I swear you would've not typed that. And, I have to give Pokimane the... I'll give you a little benefit of the doubt because what I'm about to say about it..."

xQc urged his community not to be rude to the Twitch star, saying he didn't want to hold anything against her:

"I can't hold it against her. She didn't know. There's no way. Guys, don't get mad at Pokimane. I mean that. Don't be rude. Okay?"

Timestamp: 00:25:15

The French-Canadian personality then commented on people referring to his legal battle with Adept as "drama." Discussing the severity of the situation, xQc elaborated:

"Like I said in the past with other events of other people, I always say, 'Well, it's not drama.' And, I wish it wasn't. I wish it was drama but it's not. It's much more serious than that. I think, if you know what this means, what a protective order is - well, it's a big f**king deal! It's a big f**king deal because that is what you get when you claim very severe things that are not drama. That are crimes!"

xQc also said that there was a time when he thought he would lose his career due to the circumstances:

"And having that above your head is really f**king bad. And, there was a time when I thought I was going to lose my career over just having that out there. That exists and that was really scary."

During the same broadcast, xQc revealed that Adept filed for a protective order against him by leveling allegations of committing "family violence."