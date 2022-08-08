QTCinderella shares terrifying experience of nearly being victim of s*x trafficking scam

In collaboration with Kitboga, Twitch's anti-scam expert, QTCinderella shared her terrifying experience of nearly ending up as a victim of s*x trafficking and how she almost got kidnapped by the perpetrators.

The internet and the availability of personal information of an individual on social networking sites make it easier for scammers to trick people into their scams or worse. What happened to QTCinderella is just one of many examples.

Twitch streamer QTCinderella shares shocking story about almost being abducted

(Timestamp 19:22)

According to the streamer herself, it all started with a simple phone call at her workplace from someone pretending to be an Internal Revenue Service officer. The person on the other side cleverly used taxes as bait and claimed that she hadn't paid her taxes yet and that they would need to take strict action against her by arresting her.

To sell their story, the scammer had initiated the call fully prepared with all her personal information regarding her family and had even tracked her cell phone records to obtain more information on her. They instructed her to drive to the federal courthouse and even gave her step-wise-step instructions.

While she was driving there, the scammer stayed on the phone call the whole time so they could tell her where to take a turn. She was asked strictly not to hang up the call and that if she did, they would have to take further action against her.

QTCinderella even recalled the horrifying experience where she accidentally made a wrong turn, struggling hard to focus on the instructions due to the stress, and the person on the other side instantly went ballistic, screaming at her constantly so they could make sure that she was not fleeing.

Luckily, on her way to the destination, when she was near a park, the call ended due to signal issues. Little did she know that this was something that saved her entire life from being a victim of s*x trafficking.

Subsequently, the Twitch streamer arrived at the courthouse a crying mess and explained the entire situation to security, after which she was sent to a private security room. She was then told she had been the victim of a scam that could've led to something much more sinister.

Had the call not ended when it did, the scammer would have instructed her to go to the other, more remote side of the park, where someone would have abducted her.

QTCinderella said it was one of the scariest experiences of her life, one that she will never forget. Luckily, she got out of it unscathed and is now using her experience for the purpose of warning others to be aware of such phone scams.

