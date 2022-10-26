Quin69 explained why he got banned from Twitch in recent Twitter video with a cry-filter

Quintin "Quin69" was handed yet another Twitch ban during the early hours of October 25, 2022. This is the New Zealander's fourth suspension from the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the streamer can be seen with a twisted face, courtesy of a filter, explaining why his channel was removed from the purple platform.

Quin @quinrex my side of the story... my side of the story... https://t.co/9HhUkC2wgh

"It was some dried c*m": Quin69 says he didn't know that showing ejaculatory fluid on stream was not TOS compliant

Quintin has a reputation for being outspoken about his views on social matters and has been known for his controversial takes on race and gender which have gotten him into trouble in the past. After the ban was announced on Twitter by the Streamerbans bot, fans and others in the streaming community pondered the reason behind the penalty.

In a video posted on Twitter, the streamer can be seen using a cry-filter to give his perspective on the ban. He started off by expressing his intention of making an "apology video":

"Hey guys, just thought id make an apology video. Cus you know, it's going to come out now, coming into the light and everyone is going to see what happened. So I though I'd get ahead, just make a video kind of clearing it up. You know, getting my side of the story out there."

Quin69 explained that some days ago, he had started his stream by watching a YouTube video where some questionable things were shown. He clarified:

"So, four days ago or something. during the start of my broadcast. I watched a video, man. One YouTube video, just a single video. And in that video, it had c*m in it man. It had c*m in it."

The streamer started to express his feelings of "regret" in a high pitched voice, stating:

"It was some dried c*m. And he also drank his own piss. And I showed it on stream, I mean it was... How was I to know you can't show c*m? Dried c*m.

Towards the end, Quin69 warned his audience not to repeat his mistakes and lamented that this was the fourth time that he has been banned from Twitch. He stated:

"See I'm banned again for the fourth time. And, I'll try and keep you guys updated. Don't make the same mistakes I made. Be better. Stay safe out there. Don't show c*m on stream guys. Don't show drinking piss. You can't drink your own piss and show it on stream! There's kids watching for god's sake."

He then ended the short video by slapping himself repeatedly.

Twitter reactions to the video

Colony_ @Colony_HD @quinrex Sooo where are the other bans of the big streamers who watched it? @quinrex Sooo where are the other bans of the big streamers who watched it? https://t.co/rUD504WAri

Genesisfury (aaronk.eth) @AaronK90 @quinrex This is legit the funniest content you've ever made. The filter was a genius idea. Bravo. Also 0:27. @quinrex This is legit the funniest content you've ever made. The filter was a genius idea. Bravo. Also 0:27. https://t.co/lpjILyLaXt

Bledar Godhand @buredagodhand @quinrex I'll be honest. Channel 5 News should have never released that documentary. @quinrex I'll be honest. Channel 5 News should have never released that documentary.

AppleJacked @Applejackedtv @quinrex Perfect time for a little vacation, cheers my dude, see you for the next PoE League reveal @quinrex Perfect time for a little vacation, cheers my dude, see you for the next PoE League reveal 😂

Sharpy @sharpy010 @quinrex If only there was something we cant talk about that you could spend your time playing during this "inconvenience" @quinrex If only there was something we cant talk about that you could spend your time playing during this "inconvenience"

Genesisfury (aaronk.eth) @AaronK90 @quinrex It's only fair everyone else who watched the video on stream also be banned. Consistency and all that, right Twitch?. Would anyone like to make a list? @quinrex It's only fair everyone else who watched the video on stream also be banned. Consistency and all that, right Twitch?. Would anyone like to make a list?

Mellymel9 @tovalyn99 @quinrex Sadeg about the ban, but did we really need to go the length of using a sad clown filter to let us know? @quinrex Sadeg about the ban, but did we really need to go the length of using a sad clown filter to let us know?

Fans were mostly supportive of the creator, with many claiming that other streamers hadn't been banned for watching that documentary. Twitch is known for their inconsistent banning policies, and it is still unclear when Quin69 will return to the platform.

