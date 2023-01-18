Rainbow Six Siege server downtime (January 18): Maintenance schedule for Y7S4.2 revealed

The Rainbow Six Siege servers will be taken down temporarily today, January 18, 2023, as the developers are looking to introduce a new balance update to the shooter.

Designer Y7S4.2 will be making a fair number of balance updates to two Operators this time around. There will additionally, be a lot of weapon tweaks as well with multiple nerfs and buffs making their way to the guns.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



We will be deploying a maintenance on all platforms today, January 18th.



All platforms: 09:00 ET / 14:00 UTC

The Rainbow Six Siege servers will be taken down at 09:00 ET / 14:00 UTC for all platforms and regions. The developers have mentioned that the downtime will be for exactly one hour, and the servers are expected to come back online at 10:00 ET/ 15:00 UTC.

However, depending on how well the patching process goes, the servers can even take longer to come back online. Hence, if that is the case, that players might have to stick around for a couple of more minutes to be able to log back into the game.

What to expect from Rainbow Six Siege Y7S4.2 update?

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Grim - Added 1.5x and 2.0x sights

Twitch - Increased Normal Drones to 2

Supernova - Damage Increase



The Test Server is Live Now!



The Rainbow Six Siege Y7S4.2 update will primarily be introducing a great many numbers of balance updates to two Operators as well as multiple weapons in the game.

1) Operator changes

Grim will have his available weapon sights increased as the developers look to make him a more versatile pick in the current competitive meta.

Twitch, on the other hand, will have her support capabilities strengthened and receive an extra drone, however, the power of her weapon will be toned down as a trade-off.

2) Weapon updates

The following are the proposed weapon changes for Rainbow Six Siege Y7S4.2

Extended Barrel

(New) Damage bonus: Increases the damage of the weapon by 15%

Hip Fire Precision

Weapons Affected

Spread increased: AK12, ARX 200, SC3000K, LMG-E, 6P41, T-95, 417, AR-15.50, CAMRS, MK14

Spread reduced: P10-C

Burst growth increased: AUG A2, AUG A3, POF 9, LMG-E, 6P41, T-95, 417, AR-15.50, MK14

Burst growth reduced: CAMRS

PARA-308 (CAPITÃO)

Damage: Reduced to 47 (from 48)

Supernova (Echo, Hibana, Amaru)

Damage: Increased to 55hp (from 48)

9MM C1 (Frost)

Damage: Reduced to 36hp (from 45)

AR-15.50 & M4 (Maverick)

Damage: Increased to 67hp (from 62)

Added 2.0x sights to M4

UZK50GI (Thorn)

Damage: Reduced to 36hp (from 44)

AUG A2 (Wamai, IQ)

Vertical recoil: Increased upward speed.

Horizontal recoil: Increased spread during long bursts with a slight tendency to the left.

These are all the promised weapon changes that is coming with the new Rainbow Six Siege update. The developers will be taking down the servers for an hour to patch them in.

