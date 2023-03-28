The Modern Warfare universe is one of the few series from Call of Duty that don't feature zombies. None of the Modern Warfare games have incorporated a dedicated zombie mode as the story does not cater to it. The only instances of zombies in this universe have been during non-canon limited-time events in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, a new Easter Egg has been discovered in Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, released in March 2020, showcasing a zombie scrawling during one of the story missions.

Zombies in the Modern Warfare universe may be canon after years of speculation

An unknown Easter Egg was recently found in the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered which shows a zombie on one of the TV screens during the mission "The Gulag".

As reported by MrDalekJD in his YouTube video, it was found by Vlad, a modder for the game who has added various other game modes for the public to access, such as special ops and multiplayer. Co-incidentally, he found it by searching for the word "zombie" in the game files, via which he found a sound file called "gulag_zombie_easter_egg" that led to him finding the source in-game.

The zombie that is seen during the mission (Image via Activision)

The sound file is played by performing a very specific sequence of actions during the mission. The player first has to find cell number 227 inside the Gulag, throw a grenade inside the room through a small window on the door, quickly run back towards the guard tower and look at one of the TV screens running live CCTV footage. It will display a shaky zombie with glowing eyes running around for three seconds while making growling noises.

It has also been confirmed that this Easter Egg is not part of the original campaign that was released in 2009. It is possible that the developers have secretly added zombies to this universe, and a dedicated game mode could be added to the franchise in the near future. However, the chances of that being true are slim.

