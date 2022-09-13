"Really evil thing that Riot does": BoxBox unhappy with League of Legends RP system

League of Legends streamer Albert "BoxBox" shared his disappointment with the game's premium virtual currency and explained his rationale.

During a recent livestream, BoxBox wanted to acquire a new tactician for Teamfight Tactics. He was taken aback after discovering that an in-game bundle called the Splash Resort Chest Bundle cost $100.

While buying Riot Points (RP), the streamer observed that Riot Games entices gamers to spend more money by offering a bonus percentage of the premium in-game currency. BoxBox opined:

"All right! It's time to swipe the card. I have to put on this camera, so that you guys don't see me buying my RP. I have to buy $100 of RP. This is really evil thing that Riot does. I'm going to tell you now, it's really evil."

BoxBox hits back at League of Legends' in-game microtransactions

While playing Teamfight Tactics, the internet personality wanted to obtain the Chibi Dragonmancer Lee Sin tactician and a special in-game emoticon.

After considering two different lootbox bundles, Albert chose to buy the 10+1 Uncharted Realms Egg deal, which cost 4,900 RP.

Before completing the transaction, the 26-year-old gamer took the opportunity to share his thoughts on the RP system, which he described as "evil." He elaborated:

"You see this (pointing at 11,525 RP, costing $99,99)? You see this, guys? You get so much bonus RP! You get $20 bonus RP, if you just spend $100 at once. Now I have to, and then, I'm going to have extra RP, leftover. And then, with that extra RP, I'm going to be like, 'Oh, I may as well, get a little bit more RP!', Oh god, it's the infinite cycle. They're like, '69'ing' my credit card."

Timestamp: 01:57:09

A viewer questioned the broadcaster, asking if he was doing the same thing with his deck-building PvP game, Chroma Chronicles. BoxBox confirmed that his game employed an identical system and jokingly said:

"'Aren't you doing the exact same thing on Chroma Chronicles?' Yep! We're doing the exact same thing. Oh, but when we do it, it's good marketing! When they do it, it's evil corporation, trying to squeeze every single dollar, they can get out of you. But when we do it, it's great marketing."

After spending hundreds of dollars, the streamer finally got Chibi Dragonmancer Lee Sin tactician.

The streamer finally gets a coveted TFT tactician (Image via BoxBox/Twitch)

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The content creator's Twitch chat showcased various reactions, with most viewers laughing at Albert's sarcastic comments. Here's a snippet of the Twitch chat:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's sentiments (Image via Twitch)

BoxBox is a well-known personality in the streamer world, known for having expansive gameplay knowledge about League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. He began streaming on Twitch in 2016. He currently has 2,044,724 followers and averages more than 6.2k viewers per stream.

