Red Dead Online gets new Halloween Hardcore Telegram missions with 3x bonuses and more

With the spooky holiday rapidly approaching, Rockstar Games has released a slew of Halloween-themed updates for Red Dead Online. While players are still figuring out their previous mysteries and missions, developers have released a brand new mission for them to explore.

Much to the community's delight, this latest mission will feature thrilling gameplay and large payouts. Red Dead Online players can immediately mount up and investigate the mysteries plaguing the Wild West before the region is cursed by an eerie spectral presence.

Red Dead Online receives new Halloween Mission with increased payouts

The second Halloween-themed update for Red Dead Online was announced on October 18, 2022, via Rockstar's official Twitter account. Alongside the update's arrival, a new mission, False Hopes and Prophecy, has been added to the game.

Available only through October 31 and awarding 3X Gold, RDO$, and XP along with all other Red Dead Online Hardcore Telegram Missions: Investigate mysterious cult activity in the new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission False Hopes & Prophecy.Available only through October 31 and awarding 3X Gold, RDO$, and XP along with all other Red Dead Online Hardcore Telegram Missions: rsg.ms/cd6def4 Investigate mysterious cult activity in the new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission False Hopes & Prophecy.Available only through October 31 and awarding 3X Gold, RDO$, and XP along with all other Red Dead Online Hardcore Telegram Missions: rsg.ms/cd6def4 https://t.co/szu29NQWw2

The mission is a part of Skelding's Hardcore Telegram Missions and offers 3X Gold, Red Dead Online money, and XP. However, players can only take advantage of these bonus payments until October 31.

Other Halloween updates in Red Dead Online

The initial Halloween additions to the game were released by Rockstar on October 4. The announcement gave fans a pointer about the latest Hardcore Telegram Mission. With the update, the new All Hallows' Call to Arms locations and Halloween Pass 2 were also announced.

There's a new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission coming Oct 18 to Red Dead Online, new All Hallows' Call to Arms locations, The Halloween Pass 2 returns, and more: A heavy shroud hangs over the frontier as the seasons shift and an eerie chill sets in.There's a new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission coming Oct 18 to Red Dead Online, new All Hallows' Call to Arms locations, The Halloween Pass 2 returns, and more: rsg.ms/cd6def4 A heavy shroud hangs over the frontier as the seasons shift and an eerie chill sets in.There's a new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission coming Oct 18 to Red Dead Online, new All Hallows' Call to Arms locations, The Halloween Pass 2 returns, and more: rsg.ms/cd6def4 https://t.co/CYa2FljVIu

The All Hallows' Call to Arms modes provides 3X money and XP in missions. Players can take advantage of this offer until the month of October comes to an end. This year's Halloween Pass 2 also features a number of special offers and perks.

Members of the previous game pass will be able to resume their progress from the last checkpoints. New members can also earn exclusive rewards like masks, blood-stained clothes, and accessories to terrorize their enemies.

Additionally, players who have purchased the Halloween Pass 2 and have unlocked all 15 ranks will receive the Hired Gun Kit, which contains the Fierro Bandana, ammunition, consumables, and Capitale worth 5 Gold Bars. Furthermore, the package is also available to players who unlocked the ranks in the previous year.

Rockstar has also added a Halloween-themed Featured Series to the game, with players receiving triple the rewards for completing the missions. The game features four distinct series of missions, each set in a different week. They are:

Hardcore Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night): From October 4 - 10

Hardcore Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark): From October 11 - 17

Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night): From October 18 - 24

Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark): From October 25 - 31

Players can participate in the Manhunt Bounty Hunter Free Roam Event to earn 2X Gold, money, and XP. Two Potent Health Cures can also be obtained simply by logging into the game once a week.

